Giants Locker Room Clear Stance on Russell Wilson’s Injured Weapon After 5 Players Skip Practice

The New York Giants look to make a bold leap into the 2025 season under Russell Wilson’s leadership. And a lot of that depends on the stability of the offensive line. After years of struggle in protecting quarterbacks, attention has now focused on one of Russell Wilson’s biggest weapons, who has been out since last October due to a foot injury. His absence created a glaring void on the blind side that caused the Giants to limp through the 2024 season with an improvised line. And the franchise and its fanbase have been eagerly waiting for some good news about his return to full capacity ahead of the upcoming season.

Well, that good news has arrived and Andrew Thomas has successfully passed his physical, and returned to practice after his surgery. But, even though his impact has been missed, one of his teammates has been vocal about not rushing him back. “He’s getting there,” Jon Runyan said. ”Whenever he’s ready, glad to have him back, but I don’t necessarily feel like there’s any hurry to rush him out there early in the season. I feel comfortable with this offensive line, where this team and our defense is heading. I just want him to be 100 percent, both physically and mentally, before he goes out there trying to push himself. That’s his decision and he’s going to deal with it how he does.” Runyan’s remarks emphasize that everybody is on the same page. And a short-term win is not worth risking Thomas’ long-term health or the team’s long-term plans.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas has been a foundation of the Giants’ offensive line, and his 2024 stats are a testament to his dependability. Prior to his injury, he played 6 games and started in all 6 of them. Following a foot injury last year that kept him out of the lineup and placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list during training camp, Thomas’ return has been handled delicately all offseason to get him back to full strength without risking setbacks.

“Today was the day that we were planning on working to get him back towards,” coach Brian Daboll said before practice on August 19th. ”We’ll take it slow, but the trainers did a really good job and AT’s done a nice job. We’ll just keep building him.” The Giants are taking it day by day, being cautious about his return to the lineup in order to make sure that, one he’s back, he can continue to have the same impact on the team. His return not only strengthens the offensive line but also allows Wilson to call plays with greater confidence and minimize the risk of rushed throws early in the season.

via Imago

Along with Thomas, other injury issues still linger for the Giants. Running back Eric Gray is also on the PUP list. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick is battling a knee injury as he heads into his third year in the NFL after appearing in all 17 games for the Giants in 2024. The franchise is keeping a close eye on his recovery to make sure that he will be available for Week 1. And the Giants’ injury issues became even bigger after a recent development during preseason practice.

Five Giants Players Missed Practice Due to Injury Problems

The Giants’ injury list became longer than Thomas and Gray on Monday (August 25th, 2025), as five players missed practice due to varying issues. WR Dalen Cambre (toe), WR Da’Quan Felton (undisclosed), TE Theo Johnson (undisclosed), TE Jermaine Terry (undisclosed), and OT/OG Joshua Ezeudu (undisclosed) missed practice. As reported by The Bergen Record, Thomas was “inside receiving treatment as part of his ramping up plan to get him ready for Week 1,” indicating that the team is still committed to gradual progress and opposed to rush players too soon.

Johnson and Ezeudu both missed the preseason game against the New England Patriots and have not practised since prepping for that game, with questions remaining about timing and readiness as the 2025 regular season approaches. The Giants’ coaching staff is managing their workload with caution, knowing that even short-term gains from injured players can come with huge costs. As Daboll’s team navigates these final preseason sessions, each decision carries added weight.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 05: New York Giants running back Eric Gray 20 looks on in the first half during the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on January 05, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

From the locker room’s point of view, teammates are united in their approach. Runyan’s previous remarks express the thinking across the team: bringing Thomas back for fewer snaps might threaten both the player’s health and the team’s long-term aspirations. The group’s focus is clear about optimizing readiness, preserving valued assets, and making sure Wilson has all his blockers in place when the new season gets underway in September.

The offensive line is the keystone to Wilson’s success with the Giants. And Thomas’ return is intended to bring stability to a very important position. While preseason games provide glimpses of potential, the team is operating with a long-term vision. And understanding that keeping the roster healthy could be the key between competing for a title and just having a below-par season.