Giants Locker Room Trolls Jaxson Dart With Custom Jersey Amid Off-Field Controversy

New York Giants’ Jaxson Dart is learning about the pressure that comes with being a franchise QB in the NFL. But that doesn’t mean his teammates stop poking fun at him in the locker room. Recently, Giants’ offensive lineman, Francis Mauigoa, gave a belated birthday gift to Dart that left most of the players on the team in stitches.

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Mauigoa shared a video on his Instagram Story, where he urged Dart to open a late birthday package. Dart smiled as he ripped into the gift. And he pulled out a bright orange jersey. But the smile faded as he read the name on the back. The jersey had a stamp that read “Vrbo Fiesta Bowl”. And that brought up some unpleasant memories. Dart dropped the jersey and walked away. But Mauigoa continued laughing.

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“Bday present came in late but better than never 😭 @jaxsondart,” the rookie lineman captioned the viral Instagram story.

This was a joke about their collegiate rivalry. During his final year in college, Mauigoa, who played for the Miami Hurricanes, defeated Ole Miss with a 31-27 score in the last Fiesta Bowl. Ole Miss is Dart’s alma mater, and although he wasn’t on the team that suffered the defeat, it hurt just as much. After all, he was one of the best players on the team, as he threw over 4,200 yards and racked up 29 touchdowns.

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The playful trolling from Mauigoa only highlights the rapidly growing bond between the two young Giants. After the Giants picked Mauigoa as the 10th overall, he ensured his loyalty was heard loud and clear.

“I’ll die by this s—, man,” Mauigoa passionately told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge on draft night, addressing Dart. “Man, I’m ready to die for you, man. I know a lot of things has happened, bro, but I’m ready to die for you, bro.”

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And Dart eagerly returned the praise during a conversation with Sports Illustrated at the Kentucky Derby. He claimed that he was pumped after listening to Mauigoa. The offensive lineman’s physicality, toughness, and intangibles that he brings to the field impressed him.

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“I’m really excited to get it going with him, to block my ass off for him and get him to make plays,” Mauigoa said about his first chat with Dart to the NY Giants’ website. “He’s so down-to-earth, humble kid who loves fishing. Can’t wait to get out on the water with him someday.”

Locker room banters provide a good distraction. And it’s especially necessary for Dart, who’s currently engulfed in a political controversy. And it all stemmed from his presence at President Donald Trump’s rally in Rockland County.

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Jaxson Dart battles backlash following rally appearance

“I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America: President Donald J. Trump,” Dart said as he introduced the POTUS to the roaring crowd at Rockland County.

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In return, the President also branded him as a future Hall of Famer. But the political endorsement quickly ruffled feathers on the internet. Giants’ linebacker Abdul Carter took to X and expressed his shock at the scenario.

“Thought this s–t was AI, what we doing man,” he wrote.

But things quieted down in the locker room pretty soon. Jermaine Eluemunor shut down all concerns regarding team chemistry. Instead, he put their focus on fighting the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, Carter sent another X post claiming all was good between him and Dart. However, Mike Florio had some advice for the second-year NFL star.

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“My own view is this: Say whatever you want. Support whoever you want. But recognize that, yes, there may be some scrutiny and criticism that comes from doing anything other than staying above the fray,” Florio wrote on Pro Football Talk. “For a guy who has yet to fully establish himself, it’s a bolder move than it would be for a quarterback or any other player who has become one of the best at the position he plays.”

After the recent prank on Dart, it’s clear that the locker room tension rumor seems to have been blown out of proportion. The Giants are going into their first season with John Harbaugh and will be hoping that no more distractions come along. While Dart will be hoping the next prank will not be at his expense, these are good signs for the Giants, who will be looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season.