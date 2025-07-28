Locker Room’s True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed as Brian Daboll Keeps It Real With Giants’ Jaxon Dart

The Giants didn’t wait for a quarterback controversy to brew—Brian Daboll made his pick early, and it was Russell Wilson. On the Up & Adams Show, Daboll explained that it wasn’t just about experience, but the total package Wilson brings. “He’s been good for our young players on both sides of the ball—with how he approaches things, his process, his communication,” Daboll said. Wilson’s leadership, even before taking a snap in a regular-season game, set a tone that coaches and teammates couldn’t ignore.

Daboll pointed to camp performance as a key factor. “He still throws it well… he’s looked good in camp, he’s down a little bit in weight, he’s moving around pretty good,” the coach noted. That mobility and command of the huddle made the decision easier. But more importantly, Wilson’s presence is already having a ripple effect—especially with a youthful roster. “A lot of guys have a lot of confidence in him,” Daboll added. This wasn’t just a move for Week 1—it was a foundational choice for the team’s direction.

And for rookie Jaxon Dart, the decision doubles as a learning opportunity. Daboll highlighted how Dart is “developing his chemistry with his quarterback,” and how being around a vet like Wilson is accelerating that growth. The early QB1 call wasn’t a gamble—it was calculated. As Daboll put it, “He’s a player that’s played at a high level for such a long period of time,” and that kind of consistency is exactly what this young Giants team needs.

