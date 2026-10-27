“Looks Clean to Me”: Cam Skattebo’s Father Calls Out NFL Over Controversial Flag Against Giants RB During Texans Clash

Cam Skattebo’s punishing running style has made him a fan favorite, and his father, Leo Skattebo III, has been one of his most vocal supporters. So when the New York Giants running back drew a controversial penalty for lowering his helmet against the Houston Texans, his father had little interest in accepting the officials’ decision.

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“Looks clean to me,” Leo shared his reaction on X on Monday, defending a play that quickly became a talking point among fans and former players.

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The post came after Skattebo was flagged for unnecessary roughness during the Giants’ 27-21 overtime win over Houston on Sunday. On a seven-yard run in the first quarter, the running back lowered his helmet into Texans safety M.J. Stewart. Officials ruled that he had initiated contact with the crown of his helmet, turning what would have been a productive gain into a costly penalty.

The call also drew criticism from Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who questioned how a runner could protect himself and the football without lowering his body.

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“I understand the idea,” Harbaugh said on Monday. “You have to run low to protect the football. You have to run low to protect your body. You can’t run in there and give tacklers your chest.”

Harbaugh added that he did not believe Skattebo was deliberately using his helmet as a weapon. He argued that the running back was trying to lead with his shoulder while keeping himself in a strong position.

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Skattebo was equally unhappy with the call. After the game, he said the NFL celebrated his physical running style in promotional content but penalized him for the same approach on the field.

“The NFL loves to post me when I do stuff like that – but then also wants to take stuff from me,” Skattebo said. “I’m going to run the ball like I want to run the ball. And if I’m going to continue to get flagged for it or fined for it, man, I guess I’m going to play for free.”

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His father has supported Skattebo throughout his football journey. Leo coached him during his youth football years and played him at different positions. Skattebo later starred at Sacramento State and Arizona State.

The latest controversy also followed a difficult week for Skattebo. After recording no touches in the Giants’ Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, he returned against Houston with 124 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. His performance helped New York secure the overtime victory, though the penalty overshadowed part of his afternoon.

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The NFL’s helmet-contact rules aim to protect players from dangerous collisions. That includes offensive players who lower the crown of their helmets. The call against Skattebo has sparked debate over how the rules affect physical runners who lower their pads.

For Leo Skattebo III, the decision was clear enough to challenge publicly. His response added to the debate over player safety and the physical nature of football.