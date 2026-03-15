Giants Make $10M Roster Decision to Help Jaxson Dart as Trade for Brian Thomas Jr Dismissed

Essentials Inside The Story Giants make a notable move to reinforce their wide receiver room.

Decision comes after an injury-hit season for New York’s pass catchers.

Brian Thomas Jr. trade speculation receives a firm update from Jacksonville.

The New York Giants have made a significant, eight-figure investment in a veteran wide receiver to bolster Jaxson Dart’s supporting cast. The move signals a clear shift in strategy, prioritizing a proven, practical option over a riskier trade for a big name like Brian Thomas Jr. With several key pieces missing from last season’s receiving group, the franchise opted to strengthen the position through a calculated move in free agency.

“#Falcons FA WR Darnell Mooney, one of the top players available at his position, is expected to sign with the #Giants on a 1-year deal worth up to $10M, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on X. “Another weapon for Jaxson Dart in a deal done by @DavidMulugheta and @aj__stevens of @AthletesFirst.”

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Mooney’s arrival in New York is part of the team’s offseason plan of building a stronger offensive system around Jaxson Dart. Earlier, they added wide receiver Calvin Austin III and tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency to give Dart more reliable targets. Moreover, they re-signed Gunner Olszewski, further fortifying the receiver group.

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These deals become crucial because the two players who headlined the group this past season are missing. Malik Nabers, who sustained a torn ACL in his right knee, is still on the mend. Meanwhile, New York lost Wan’Dale Robinson to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. After Nabers’ season-ending injury in Week 4, Robinson emerged as one of the team’s most reliable receivers. He recorded a catch rate above 65 percent.

And now Mooney is here to fill these gaps. At 28, he has played six seasons in the league after his 2020 debut as the Chicago Bears’ fifth-round pick. After an uneven stretch, he joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. Interestingly, New York wanted to add Mooney around that time. But the Falcons ultimately lured him away and struck the deal.

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Mooney’s production dipped to just 32 receptions for 443 yards last season, a direct result of a broken collarbone and nagging hamstring issues that kept him off the field. He had a more productive season the year before, as he nearly matched his breakthrough 2021 season. That year, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, along with 81 catches and ten touchdowns. In 2024, he recorded 64 catches for 992 yards and a career-best five touchdowns while playing alongside Falcons star receiver Drake London.

So far, Mooney has appeared in 91 games and has taken the starting role in 80 of them. Now in New York, he’ll be adding depth to the receiver group by playing alongside Jaxson Dart, who’s entering his second NFL season. Meanwhile, the update comes after the Giants get clarity on trade speculation involving Brian Thomas Jr.

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Giants get clarity on Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumors

The Giants have struck multiple deals after free agency officially kicked off on March 9. Amid their busy run during that period, the team also found itself in the middle of multiple trade rumors. One of the biggest rumors tied New York to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

After Thomas Jr. failed to match the production from his 1,282-yard rookie season, some speculation emerged that the Jaguars could listen to trade offers. But before the speculation could gain more traction, the team’s general manager, James Gladstone, set the record straight. He shut down all rumors linking the player to multiple teams.

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Imago Source: Instagram/Brian Thomas Jr.

“We have no interest in disrupting the momentum,” Gladstone said on March 12. “It can be very strange. I care more for what weight could put on Brian himself. When it’s fraudulent claims, you just keep your mind on what you can focus on.”

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Even if Thomas remains out of the market, the Giants have added key players in free agency. Should they need further depth, they could also add talent in the upcoming NFL Draft, where New York holds the fifth overall pick. Several mock drafts suggest the team could target a top receiving prospect, including standout wideout Carnell Tate.

Over his three seasons at Ohio State, Tate has gradually improved his performance. He notched 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, which turned out to be his career-best season in college football. And now, he could become a serious option when the Giants are on the clock.

By adding a veteran like Mooney and potentially a top rookie like Carnell Tate, the Giants are giving Jaxson Dart the weapons he lacked. The pressure now shifts to the second-year quarterback to build chemistry and prove the front office’s offseason strategy was the right one.