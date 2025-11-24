Malik Nabers Accuses Mike Kafka & Giants Of Sabotage After Week 12 Loss to Lions

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers just revealed his frustrations after his team’s Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions. With several key playmakers out and backup quarterback Jameis Winston stepping in for Jaxson Dart, the Giants nearly forced an overtime thriller. But the Giants’ 34–27 loss in the end left Nabers furious.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose!” wrote Malik Nabers in a now-deleted post after the game. “Cause it’s no way, bro you throw the ball instead of runnin it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? then you dnt kick the field goal.??? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Malik Nabers’ words sounded like a direct shot at the Giants’ offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, and the coaching staff. And although the wideout deleted the post quickly, screenshots spread instantly. But can anyone really be surprised? The Giants dropped to 2–10, and the offense again looked out of sync.

Stay tuned for more updates. This story is still developing.