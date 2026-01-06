Malik Nabers Clears Feelings on Jaxson Dart as Giants Begin Search for New Head Coach

Malik Nabers should have been celebrating the arrival of Jaxson Dart, but the quarterback’s first career start also marked the abrupt end of the receiver’s season. Now, despite those ‘mixed memories,’ Nabers is clearing the air on his expectations for the Giants’ new signal-caller.

“He has a phenomenal like, people call it aura now,” Nabers said. “But when we mesh, we always vibe, have good conversations, and talk about what we want in the near future. I’m happy he’s going to be here with me, throwing me the ball around next year. So, I’m excited to do a lot with him.”

He’s right. Jaxson Dart has definitely ignited the hopes of the Big Blue with his plays. When Nabers was on the sidelines in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback created scoring chances with another running back, Cam Skattebo, defeating the Birds 34-17.

The reason behind the close connection between Nabers and Dart is their young age and a desire to win. The Giants drafted the receiver in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, while drafting the quarterback in the first round (25th overall) of the 2025 Draft.

Dart admitted he’s been a fan of Nabers’ game ever since watching him dominate in college. Back in December, the rookie even called him “the best receiver in the league.” On the other hand, Nabers had joked with Dart when he posted an Instagram story of a child who acts serious in front of his parents but has fun behind their backs.

While the chemistry between Dart and Nabers offers a glimpse of the Giants’ future on the field, the organization’s immediate focus is on who will be leading them from the sideline. Following the mid-season dismissal of Brian Daboll, the front office has launched a league-wide search for its next head coach

Giants ready for a league-wide search for new HC

The Giants fired Brian Daboll after going 2-8 in the first 10 weeks. Interim head coach Mike Kafka had a comparatively better 2-5 record in the remaining season. Now, they are assessing the market for available coaches.

Apart from Kafka, three former head coaches are being considered, including Mike McCarthy (Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys), Antonio Pierce (Las Vegas Raiders), and Vance Joseph (Denver Broncos). Of these, McCarthy carries the most experience and achievements, including one Super Bowl.

Speaking of coordinators, the Giants have a change of strategy, seeking a defensive coordinator to take charge after firing the offensive specialist Daboll. They have shortlisted Chris Shula (Los Angeles Rams), Jesse Minter (Los Angeles Chargers), Lou Anarumo (Indianapolis Colts), and Jeff Hafley (Packers). Shula spearheads other coaches in the race after working under Sean McVay for the last nine years in various defensive positions.

The Giants could also talk to fired head coaches of other teams. They have not made a final decision and will wait for a few more days before starting the hiring process.