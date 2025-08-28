Malik Nabers Makes Feelings Clear on Russell Wilson After Giants’ Blunt Message for Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson‘s New York debut came with optimism and skepticism. His 2025 preseason numbers weren’t much to boast about, 136 passing yards, no scores, and one interception in limited playing time. For most quarterbacks, those stats would raise alarm, but Wilson’s career speaks louder. A Super Bowl champion with over 46,000 passing yards in his career, Wilson has seen saving his best for the regular season. And in New York, his presence isn’t just about numbers, it’s about changing the culture of the Giants.

That’s exactly where Malik Nabers’ voice carries weight. The Giants‘ top receiver, who has battled through minor back, toe, and shoulder issues this offseason, made his feelings clear. His chemistry with Wilson is real, and it’s only going to get better. “We’ve been on the same page a lot,” Nabers said on Wednesday. ”That connection is going to keep growing. It can never be as great as we want it to be, but it’s going to be as good as we hope it’s going to be. But we continue to still get work, try to get those catches in and out. But the relationship has been going good.”

For a receiver stepping into a new franchise, these supportive gestures really matter. Nabers has already provided glimpses of the explosiveness that earned him a first-round draft pick. But he understands that the difference between potential and production lies in timing and trust with the quarterback. His remarks are an acknowledgment of how much shared reps matter, especially with a veteran like Wilson, who thrives when receivers anticipate his rhythm outside of structure.

Wilson himself doubled down on the confidence, giving his new No. 1 wideout a glowing endorsement. ”I think he’s going to have a great year,” Wilson said. “I think the best thing about him is obviously he’s a threat in the downfield, but he’s a threat every time he touches the ball, whether it’s short, midrange, all the different things he can do.” Wilson has faced elite receivers at each phase of his career, from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle to Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in Denver. And now to put Nabers name in that conversation speaks volumes about how rapidly the pair has established respect.

The rapport between the two might be the Giants’ greatest key this year. Wilson is coming off his 11-game streak in 2024 where he threw 16 touchdowns on just five interceptions, completing 63.7% of his attempts. While his yardage output dropped to 2,482, his efficiency did not. Nabers is the perfect fit for that style of Wilson. The former LSU standout thrives on timing and volume, an arm suited to a quarterback who still can optimize precision and reduce error. The equation seems simple; Wilson’s dependability and Nabers’ explosiveness could reverse an offense that went 3-14 last season.

And it’s not only Nabers being hopeful. Teammate Darius Slayton painted a glowing picture of Wilson in the most unique way. “I think he’s disgustingly consistent,” Slayton said. “He’s so consistent like it’s almost dirty. It’s like, how is this possible? … I think that carries over into the way he plays football and why he’s so consistent with his throws and his accuracy and all that kind of stuff. I think that’s just his life. He’s just a consistent human being.” That consistency is exactly what the Giants haven’t had at quarterback in recent history. With Wilson’s ability to throw deep balls, leadership, and game management, the puzzle pieces finally seem to fall into place for New York’s most exciting playmakers to thrive.

Giants’ blunt message for Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart is the future of Giants. The first-round draft pick rookie quarterback has impressed at every level of his early Giants career. Moreover, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll made the job Wilson’s in 2025 clear.

“The timeline will be the timeline, just as it works out,” Schoen said when asked about Dart’s opportunities to play. Schoen praised the rookie’s progress but said Dart would start out on the bench, learning from Wilson and veteran backup Jameis Winston. “There’s a lot to learn at the quarterback position … and he’s shown the ability to do that this spring, which we’re happy about,” Schoen added. Pointing to Dart’s ability to absorb and apply knowledge quickly.

For Schoen, this quarterback room marks a first in New York which has two veterans providing stability and a rookie developing without the burden of carrying the team immediately. ”As far as Russell, the leadership has been tremendous from the minute he walked into the building,” Schoen said. ”Not just on offense or in the quarterback room but across the entire team.” It’s very different from past years when the Giants were full of questions and often left searching for solutions.



The Giants also showed their depth by letting go Tommy DeVito, claimed by the Patriots. This decision shows that they believe in Wilson, Winston, and Dart as the foundation pieces. Schoen noted the quick adaptation of Dart as the most impressive aspect of his offseason. He also stated how unusual it is for a rookie to sit down and study the playbook and then get it onto the field so rapidly.

For a hungry franchise that has been scrambling for stability, to have both tracks secured, a veteran starter and emerging rookie can be the ultimate win of all entering 2025.