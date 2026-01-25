Malik Nabers Shares Major Injury Update After NY Giants Announcement

Wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has been on the injured reserve since late September, has shared a significant injury update. And it raises doubts about the recovery timeline for the New York Giants receiver.

“The target date is when my body feels ready… If my body doesn’t feel right, I won’t be out there,” Nabers said, via injury expert Deepak Chona’s post on X.

Chona highlighted how Malik Nabers was recently seen wearing a brace and using a crutch nearly two and a half months post-surgery. While it’s far too early to speculate about Week 1 availability, he believes the situation suggests there may be mental hurdles in the physical recovery.

Meanwhile, this comes after general manager Joe Schoen shared updates on Nabers’ injury status

“Malik is trending to hopefully be ready for training camp,” he said. “Things can change … but that’s the hope.”

Nabers suffered a torn ACL during the team’s Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury that cost him the rest of the season, with the team putting him on IR after the game.

