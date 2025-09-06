Malik Nabers’ Strong Message to Giants QB Room After Russell Wilson Singled Out by Brian Daboll

Malik Nabers is the rising star the Giants have been waiting for. Drafted from LSU in 2024, he broke rookie records with 109 catches and quickly became Russell Wilson’s go-to target. Now in year two, Nabers isn’t only catching passes but also making statements. His strong message of trust in Wilson comes as head coach Brian Daboll shields the veteran QB from media noise, signaling a new era in New York.

“I would say having this guy in the corner makes my job a whole lot easier. I can run my routes and the ball will be already right there when I turn my head. That’s the best that I receive is when the ball is already out of his hand and he can catch it and get busy.” That’s Nabers talking about Russell Wilson, an aging quarterback whose experience is bringing the Giants something they’ve long missed: trust at the position.

The numbers back it up. Nabers shattered rookie records in 2024. Most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (109). The youngest receiver ever with multiple touchdowns in a game at 21 years and 56 days. Fastest to 100 receptions in just 14 games, tying Odell Beckham Jr. He even broke Steve Smith’s Giants franchise record for most catches in a season. This wasn’t incremental growth, it was an explosion.

And Wilson? He’s buying all of it. Even he praised the receiver a few days back, “Malik’s great, man, he’s a great communicator. He has so much confidence in himself and just what he brings to the table. He’s been a great leader.” That’s not a quarterback filling space with empty compliments. That’s belief and conviction.

The Giants have been starved for a duo to lean on, a combination of precision and firepower that terrifies defenses. Nabers’ confidence in Wilson, paired with Wilson’s public endorsement of his young wideout, feels like the start of something different in East Rutherford. And if that happens, the league won’t just notice. It’ll have to deal with it.

Brian Daboll wants to protect Russell Wilson from media frenzy

Russell Wilson isn’t just the Giants’ starting quarterback, he’s the only one head coach Brian Daboll wants in the spotlight. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, backup QBs Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston were pulled away from reporters mid-conversation. No interviews, no comments, just silence. This isn’t about protecting the backups. It’s about protecting Russ. And it’s no coincidence.

Daboll knows the pressure Wilson is under. At 36, Wilson is still recovering from a rough stint in Denver. Meanwhile, the Giants have a promising rookie in Dart, who many see as a future star, and Winston, who’s known for making headlines. If either speaks out, it could stir up controversy before Wilson even throws a pass. So Daboll’s strategy? Keep everything locked down. But here’s the problem.

NFL rules don’t allow this. Every player, whether they play or not, is supposed to be available to the media each week and after games. The Giants ignored multiple requests and even suggested Dart would only speak “if he plays.” That’s not bending the rules, it’s breaking them. And in New York, silence only fuels speculation.

If Wilson struggles in Week 1 against Washington, the media wall around Dart and Winston won’t just crack, it’ll collapse. And when it does, the New York media won’t be the only ones making noise. The fans will be right behind them, demanding change.