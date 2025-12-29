Marcus Freeman Makes Final Decision on Coaching Future Amid Giants Interest

Marcus Freeman has put an end to speculation about his future. Despite heavy NFL interest, including from the New York Giants, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach confirmed he is staying at Notre Dame.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“2026…run it back. Go Irish ☘️,” Freeman signaled his decision on X.

ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan later added that Freeman is no longer among the Giants’ coaching options.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Marcus Freeman no longer among the potential options for the Giants. Remains at Notre Dame,” Raanan said.

Notre Dame has since restructured Freeman’s contract, extending it through 2031 with top-tier compensation. The decision reflects Freeman’s belief in the program’s direction, a loaded roster, and a championship push ahead. After NFL and college inquiries, Freeman chose continuity over the next jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…Stay tuned!