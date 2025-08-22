Mature Jaxson Dart Admits Painful Reality as Russell Wilson Competition Clouds Patriots Giants Game

So when Jaxson Dart ripped apart the Patriots’ defense on the very first drive Thursday night, Giants Nation couldn’t sit still. One drive, one rookie, and suddenly the Meadowlands felt electric. Forget all the preseason caveats and playbook excuses—fans saw a quarterback who made them question everything about the depth chart.

And in those snaps, he didn’t just manage the moment—he owned it. Dart marched Big Blue 65 yards down the field in clinical fashion, finishing the drive in just over two minutes. The play that had everyone buzzing came midway through when he stepped into the pocket, dodged outside pressure, and waved his receivers into motion like a veteran commander. Then, with the crowd still catching its breath, he uncorked a dart to Gunner Olszewski for a 50-yard catch-and-run. It was the kind of throw that leaves you wondering if the rookie label even applies anymore.

But instead of letting the moment get away, Dart capped it with precision. A smooth seven-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dulcich sealed the drive and set the stadium on fire. Giants coach Brian Daboll, though, didn’t flinch at the questions. For him, Russell Wilson remains the starter. Dart knows that, too. “I’m just shifting my perspective to be the best teammate I can be… I want this team to win. Whatever my role is in that, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability,” he told reporters afterward, sounding every bit like a mature rookie refusing to stir the pot.

Still, the whispers in the locker room have grown into real chatter. Teammates aren’t hiding their admiration anymore. Wideout Zach Pascal put it bluntly to the New York Daily News: “I ain’t gonna lie: He’s talented. He’s talented as (expletive). I’m blessed to be able to be in camp with him, but I’m pretty sure later in his future career, he’s gonna be one of them ones. I’ve seen him make throws I haven’t even seen vets make.”

And beyond the throws, it’s the vibe. Pascal doubled down, calling it “the swag you want to see in a QB that gives confidence to the whole offense.” You could feel it every time Dart scrambled or celebrated—it spread like wildfire. “That energy and excitement trickles throughout the whole offense to make us believe in him.” So while Wilson may open the season as the unquestioned starter, one thing is clear: if the Giants stumble early, the calls for Jaxson Dart won’t just be background noise.

Jaxson Dart wins support from analysts

So ever since Russell Wilson set foot in the Big Apple, the expectation was that the former Super Bowl champ would lead Big Blue onto the field. But training camp threw in a twist. Jameis Winston slid into the third-string role, while rookie Jaxson Dart made waves that left Giants Nation buzzing. And now, questions have reached a boiling point, with NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum even saying the team should have gone with Dart instead of Wilson for the starting job.

And Tannenbaum wasn’t mincing his words when explaining why. The former NFL executive backed the rookie with conviction, pointing to both potential and energy. “Jaxson Dart is a better player and a better athlete than Russell Wilson,” Tannenbaum said. “Look, I understand there are going to be growing pains, but he is somebody that has energized this franchise. He understands what to do. Russell Wilson, to me, is an athletically diminished player. He was sacked at a rate 31% above the league average.” For Giants fans watching Wilson’s recent struggles, that statement hit home.

Meanwhile, Dart’s resume speaks for itself. In 2023, he led Ole Miss to an 11-2 record with 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns. Last season, he upped his game again, completing 69.2% of his passes while throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns with just six picks. That consistency has fans and analysts convinced that the upside is undeniable.

Now the real question is whether the Giants should’ve pulled the trigger in Week 1. Starting a rookie is always a gamble—sometimes it sparks magic, other times chaos. For now, the Giants have doubled down on Wilson, but if the offense sputters, Dart’s name will only get louder in MetLife Stadium.