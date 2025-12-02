Mike Kafka Comes Clean on ‘Regretting’ Abdul Carter Benching as Giants LB Issues Public Message

The New York Giants suffered their eleventh loss of the season after going down 33-15 against the roaring New England Patriots at Foxborough. The Drake Maye-led Patriots zoomed to a 17-0 start as the Giants missed a key defensive component in linebacker Abdul Carter, who was benched for the first series. It was later revealed that interim head coach Mike Kafka made the call.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When asked about the benching in the post-match press conference, Kafka said, “I don’t regret the decision. I don’t.” Rather, the Giants’ interim coach doubled down on his call and justified it by deeming it to be in the team’s best interest.

I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it,” Mike Kafka said about Abdul Carter. “But I thought that was the best thing for the team, and it was my decision to move forward with it, and that’s where we’re at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking deeper into the issue, ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan revealed that the 22-year-old was benched because of his “tardiness.” An issue the rookie linebacker has dealt with throughout the season. Abdul Carter was previously benched for the opening drive of a Nov. 16 home game against the Green Bay Packers because he missed a walk-through.

The Giants thought he was asleep, though Carter said he was getting treatment. Incidents like these have certainly defined the former Penn State linebacker’s rookie season as he has failed to deliver on the field, recording just 17 solo tackles, 14 assists, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 13 games this season.

However, after the incident, Carter didn’t mince words in his self assessment. “I let my team down today,” he said to the media. “First two drives, I was out; they scored 17 points. I take responsibility for that. I got to be out there, I got to do better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these comments, New York Giants team captain Dexter Lawrence has issued an ultimatum to the rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How did Dexter Lawrence react to Abdul Carter’s benching?

Though Abdul Carter’s comments seem optimistic, veteran nose tackle Dexter Lawrence was extremely unhappy with the rookie’s behavior so far in the season. Carter’s indiscipline has emerged as a major issue, especially with the Giants struggling at the bottom of the NFC East with a dismal 2-11 record.

“Just grow up, really,” Captain Dexter Lawrence said when asked about Abdul Carter’s benching against the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence also acknowledged that Carter has the passion and the drive to excel in his role, but deemed his actions a major red flag.

“I think he loves football, and he takes it serious. His approach to the game is really good. Just young stuff that can’t happen. It’s definitely frustrating,” Lawrence said. “But you have to stay on him and help him learn from his mistake. You have to be a pro and know where you have to be and when you have to be there.”

With the Washington Commanders next on the schedule, it will be interesting to see how the New York Giants can combat these off-the-field issues and finish the season on a positive note.