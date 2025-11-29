Mike Kafka Sends Strong Message on Former Giants QB Who Brian Daboll Got Rid of Amid Jaxson Dart’s Confession

Essentials Inside The Story Kafka praises DeVito’s growth, reigniting debate on Giants’ QB choices

DeVito’s move to Patriots highlights Giants’ shifting quarterback priorities

Dart’s return and Daboll’s firing set stage for pressure-filled Patriots clash

A quarterback cast aside by one coach is now being championed by his successor, a move that speaks volumes about the recent turmoil within the New York Giants organization. Mike Kafka recently gave his take on a former Giants quarterback, adding fuel to former HC Brian Daboll’s decisions. The timing couldn’t be more intriguing with Jaxson Dart on his concussion protocol.

“He was one of our most improved players from Day 1 to Day 30 to Day 90,” Kafka said about Tommy DeVito, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Really proud of him.”

Kafka sees the 2023 undrafted free agent as an NFL-ready starter. After the Giants waived him earlier this year, under Daboll, he was claimed by the New England Patriots.

Kafka believes DeVito’s steady development makes him more than just a backup. DeVito, over two seasons with the Giants, appeared in 12 games. He completed 145 of 222 passes for 1,358 yards. His eight touchdowns and three interceptions came only in his first year. He had received significantly less playing time in 2024. Still, Daboll’s decision to waive the QB raised eyebrows after a preseason in which DeVito showed clear growth. In fact, in November last year, Daboll had even spoken about his potential.

“(DeVito has) Done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here,” the former HC said to the media.

This year, the coach prioritized veteran depth and a new developmental quarterback, leaving DeVito without a role despite his earlier success. DeVito had once helped stabilize the team during Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor’s injury-filled season in 2023.

Still, after the Giants added veterans and a first-round rookie, DeVito was waived in August 2025. Instead, Jameis Winston became the new 3rd option. When the New England Patriots claimed him, it immediately reignited debate about whether the Giants moved on too quickly.

Brian Daboll’s firing marked the end of colliding directions in the quarterback room, and internal frustrations surfaced as losses piled up. His decision came under renewed scrutiny once the offense continued to regress. Amid that fallout, the players who worked closest with him began to share their own reactions.

Jaxson Dart delivers a heartfelt message to Brian Daboll

Jaxson Dart spoke out this week about Brian Daboll’s firing. During his first media appearance since clearing concussion protocol, Dart credited Daboll for believing in him and helping him grow since being drafted. The QB confessed that it was tough seeing Daboll go, especially in a season where wins rarely came.

“When I look back on everything, it’s really special to come to a place where a coach [Daboll] genuinely cares about you and loves you, and you have that personal relationship on and off the field,” Jaxson Dart said. “I just have all the respect in the world for him.”

The front office ultimately chose to shift leadership and overhaul the operation, believing a new voice was necessary, paving the way for the former OC Mike Kafka. Still, Dart was grateful for Daboll’s help.

“He’s done an amazing job developing me up to this point,” Dart said. “I have a lot of love for Coach Dabs and we’re really close, so to see it go down that way, especially my rookie year, it was hard.”

The New York Giants’ poor record and multiple late-game collapses forced the front office’s hand. Still, Dart made it clear he’s focused on what he can control and staying ready.

As for the timing of Kafka’s remarks about his former quarterback, it adds another layer to an already tense stretch for New York. The Giants now travel to face the Patriots, a team sitting at the opposite end of the standings with a 10-2 record.

Their playoff hopes have all but disappeared, yet the goal remains clear. A road win against a powerhouse opponent would not change the season, but it would offer their supporters a meaningful lift and a first win for new coach Mike Kafka.