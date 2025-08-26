New York Disappointed As Brian Daboll Cuts Ties With QB Who Ditched More Money To Play in NY

What happens when a Cinderella story doesn’t want to end at midnight? That’s the knot Brian Daboll and the Giants are trying to untangle with Tommy DeVito. He’s more than just a third-string QB. A Jersey folk tale with cleats on. Now, at 26, he faces a cruel crossroads. Stay home as QB4 or gamble on another city’s depth chart in hopes of a real shot. But inside the locker room, not everyone’s ready to turn the page.

Wan’Dale Robinson clearly told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, “There is plenty of tape out there that shows he can play in this league.” And the tape doesn’t sugarcoat anything. And DeVito’s latest cut? A three-touchdown play in a 42-10 preseason rout of the Patriots was the kind of night to remember for New York. For Giants fans, DeVito wasn’t just another ‘backup’—he was the undrafted kid who kept the lights on in 2023, starting six games, tossing eight touchdowns, and going 3-3 when the season threatened to collapse. And that bond made his release sting even sharper.

But now the NFL has finally announced that the Giants are waiving the QB. Remember back in 2023, Tommy DeVito made a choice that spoke louder than any throw he’s ever made. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, DeVito had turned down “significantly more guaranteed money” from the Washington Commanders after the draft just to stay home with the Giants. That wasn’t business—it was blood. It was the belief that wearing Big Blue meant more than any signing bonus check. DeVito bet on belonging. So, cutting off that dream now? It’s a gut punch for NY.

And for a moment, that bet looked golden. The undrafted kid became Tommy Cutlets, winning games and hearts. It was the kind of underdog arc that reminded you why fans fall for football fairytales in the first place. But fairytales don’t last long when the quarterback room is already stacked like a loaded deck. Russell Wilson has QB1 sealed. Rookie Jaxson Dart is the future they’re already polishing. And Jameis Winston is the steady vet every coach wants in the room. That’s three chairs filled at the table—no room left for the hometown kid.

Brian Daboll put it plainly: “Tommy’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here.” Which almost makes it worse. He did everything right, only to face the wrong side of cutdown day. Because the NFL doesn’t reward loyalty, it measures value. And now, DeVito—who once passed up more money to wear Giants blue—may be left on the outside looking in. It’s a brutal hit for fans who saw him lighting up the field since the Phil Simms era.

An emotional rollercoaster ride for Giants fans as DeVito’s NFL run ends

The cut of Tommy DeVito didn’t just empty a roster spot—it sent fans into a frenzy. “Tommy Devito could start on at least 3 NFL teams by my calculations,” one supporter posted, a reminder that this isn’t just sentiment talking. The Livingston native turned in a preseason stat line—30-of-38, 323 yards, four touchdowns, just one pick—that would make plenty of quarterback-needy teams jealous. Add in last year’s 65.3% completion rate, eight touchdowns, and over 1,300 yards, and the numbers back up the belief.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 24, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field.

And yet, in New York, the deck is simply stacked too tightly: 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson as the Giants’ starter, Jaxson Dart groomed as the heir, and Jameis Winston as the veteran. For others, logic didn’t soften the blow. “Breaks my heart,” one fan wrote simply, while another lamented, “It’s a sad sad day.” It felt like an eviction of someone who embodied the Giants’ blue.

Some took to humor as a shield for disappointment. “Should’ve kept him, could’ve done a different QB per quarter and been way more entertaining for Giants fans,” joked one frustrated supporter, while another quipped, “My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.” It’s the humor of a fanbase wishing this one could’ve gone differently. Carrying four quarterbacks on a 53-man roster is nearly unheard of, save for experimental front offices like Cleveland. But that didn’t stop Giants fans from dreaming.

Others leaned into the nostalgia of what DeVito meant. “Not my goat tommy :(” one comment read, followed by the gut-punch: “End of an era 😔.” Overstatement? Maybe. But it speaks to how quickly DeVito became a cultural figure, not just a QB. With the latest decision by Brian Daboll, fans aren’t just losing a player; they’re watching a story pause mid-chapter. And DeVito himself knows it. “Every time I go out on the field, you never know if it’s going to be your last,” he said after the preseason finale.

It felt more like a curtain call than a dress rehearsal. And across New York, the reaction was just pure heartbreak.