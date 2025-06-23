Giants News: 4 Players Make Bold Offseason Move to Join Travis Kelce Before Brian Daboll’s Training Camp

Every June, an unassuming field in Nashville turns into the tight end capital of the football world. Welcome to Tight End University, the brainchild of Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle. It’s a summit where the NFL’s best and brightest come to sharpen skills and raise the standard. What started in 2021 with just 30 attendees has now grown into a high-profile offseason institution. And this year, Giants HC Brian Daboll is all in, sending four tight ends to absorb the wisdom of the league’s elite.

As per the USA Today reporter Art Stapleton, Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and Thomas Fidone are all expected to participate when TEU kicks off tomorrow. For a Giants offense searching for consistency and production from its tight ends following Darren Waller’s retirement, this moment matters. Tight ends at TEU study film, run drills with All-Pros, and attend position-specific workshops. Let’s check out what each of these four would like to add.

Theo Johnson arrived in Nashville as one of the most physically gifted prospects at the event. At 6-foot-6 and 259 pounds, Johnson ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, the second-fastest time among tight ends. He also posted a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-5 broad jump, showcasing the elite explosiveness that made him a fourth-round pick (107th overall) out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL draft. But Brian Daboll knows that raw athleticism only gets you so far. TEU will give him critical technique guidance from Kelce and Kittle, two of the best at converting traits into production.

Daniel Bellinger, the Giants’ 2022 fourth-round pick (112th overall), carries starting experience. He has 69 career receptions for 648 yards and 2 touchdowns in three seasons. Though his usage dipped in 2023 behind Darren Waller, Bellinger remains one of the more versatile pieces in the Giants’ offensive puzzle. This offseason is about proving he can be TE1, and TEU gives him a platform to study and work on his weaknesses.

Brian Daboll is also sending Chris Manhertz, who may not fill the box score with 29 receptions in 137 games (64 starters). But he brings nearly a decade of experience. His value at TEU isn’t about star power, it’s about grit. Younger players like Johnson and Fidone can watch Manhertz’s blocking technique, learn about longevity, and understand the role that consistency plays in roster survival. Manhertz could very well be the most underrated teacher the Giants send to Tennessee.

The rookie Thomas Fidone is a fascinating inclusion. Once a top recruit at Nebraska, Fidone’s college career was derailed by injuries and inconsistency. But the talent is still there. At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds with soft hands and decent vertical speed, he profiles as a developmental wildcard. This week offers him a chance to soak up pro-level mechanics.

For these players, this isn’t just a field trip; there’s a job to be won and roles to fill. TEU gives these four Giants a rare offseason edge. There is an angle of desperation, too.

Brian Daboll under pressure of performance

As the Giants attempt to move up, the pressure on HC Brian Daboll has never been greater. Following a disastrous 3-14 season in 2024, Daboll’s job security is on the line. Pro Football Focus recently released a list of the top 10 coaches firmly on the hot seat heading into 2025, and Daboll’s name was near the top.

PFF writer Bradley Locker didn’t mince words when explaining why Daboll faces intense scrutiny. “Daboll was one of the coaches most firmly in the spotlight after a listless 2024 season in which New York finished 3-14 and with the third-overall pick,” Locker wrote. “Giants ownership elected to retain Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen entering 2025, but both are under enormous pressure to turn things around.” Ownership’s patience, while notable, isn’t indefinite.

The Giants play in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions. And despite offseason changes at quarterback and across the roster, expectations remain relatively modest. Locker noted, “Playing in a formidable NFC East, the Giants aren’t anticipated to make significant waves in 2025.” But the HC needs just a little improvement to keep his job.

According to PFF, if the Giants can notch at least seven wins, Daboll will stay. Locker added, “If Big Blue can win at least seven games, it may be enough for Daboll to keep his job, especially if Dart offers promise by the end of the season.” That’s the key to it all, improvement with purpose.

But if history repeats itself? There won’t be many more lifelines. “If 2025 finishes similarly to 2024 for the organization,” Locker concluded, “then a cleaning of the house will be expected.” That puts Brian Daboll’s future in sharp focus. Seven wins with rookie development and visible momentum. It’s not just a gameplan, it’s survival mode.