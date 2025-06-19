Giants News: Russell Wilson Has 3 Words for Jaxson Dart After Rookie QB Gives Up

Back in 2022, the Giants stunned the NFL world with a playoff surge that felt ripped straight from Brian Daboll’s wildest imagination. Now, in 2025, the franchise finds itself at a fascinating crossroads. The team’s quarterback’s future now straddles two completely different timelines. On one end stands 36-year-old Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl winner, who is determined to prove his worth at the highest level. On the other hand, there’s 22-year-old Jaxson Dart. A poised rookie with a rocket arm, first-round credentials, and the quiet swagger of a future franchise star.

However, Dart is not really focusing on the results at the moment. Rather, he is engrossed in the process and wants to learn as much as possible with the experience around him. As reported by Madelyn Burke, Dart, during one of his interviews, said, “I’m not looking for results immediately, I’m a process-driven person. I’m just trying to take it day by day.”

After wrapping up his final season at Ole Miss with 4,276 yards and 29 touchdowns, Jaxson Dart found his NFL home with the Giants. It didn’t take long for him to make an impression. During practice, head coach Brian Daboll was spotted giving the rookie a nod of approval. He praised Dart for the way he kept his cool and executed under pressure, even in intense, high-stakes situations.

While the 22-year-old might not be looking for immediate results, his performances in the practice session hint at something else. Even his biggest competition at the moment, Wilson, also shared a message for him on his Instagram account. The 36-year-old shared a picture of himself during his practice session with a caption that read, “Tomorrow starts today 💪🏾🏈”. In a sport as competitive as the NFL, there is always pressure on the senior players to perform at the highest level.

However, it seems that in the current situation, it’s Russell Wilson setting the tone for the team. Whether it’s during fierce 7-on-7 matchups or the situational drills he personally asked to run. His leadership is echoing through every snap, guiding the rhythm of practice.

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

He even received public support from the team’s coach Brian Daboll, who termed him as “our starter.” But that hold on the present, it’s beginning to slip. Behind the scenes at MetLife, a subtle shift is underway—one that no sideline speech can cover up. According to recent reports, Russell Wilson’s position is growing increasingly uncertain. Word is, the Giants’ front office and Brian Daboll are being “forced to adjust course,” as whispers grow louder that Wilson’s time as the starting quarterback might be cut shorter than anyone expected.

Russel Wilson might eventually be replaced by Jaxson Dart in the 2025 season

With Super Bowl glory, multiple Pro Bowl nods, and a legacy of leadership, Russell Wilson’s name still commands respect. His starting role in New York is safe—for now. But there’s a new dynamic taking shape, and the atmosphere around the team reflects it. The buzz inside the building feels different these days, as Wilson may soon have to split the spotlight with the 22-year-old rising star the Giants added this offseason. It might be hard to believe at the moment, but unfortunately, this is the reality. As per Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, “this season is all about Dart and what he shows.”

The 22-year-old has quickly become the Giants’ X-factor for the 2025 season. Drafted in the first round after an impressive run at Ole Miss, the rookie’s natural ability and high ceiling have started to draw serious attention. Inside the building—and out—there’s a rising sense that Dart could be the future under center. In fact, PFF’s latest projections hint that if the circumstances align, we might see Dart take the reins before this season is through. All of this casts a shadow over Wilson’s hold on the starting job. At 36, he remains the Giants’ QB—for now—but the writing’s on the wall. With his best years behind him and performance questions mounting, it’s becoming clear that Wilson may be more of a bridge than a long-term solution. Sooner or later, he’ll be expected to pass the torch to Dart.

As per PFF reports, “Wilson might not be close to the player he was five years ago, but his 79.5 PFF overall grade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 was his best since 2020. – Eventually, Wilson will pave the way for Dart, but he likely enters the 2025 season as the Giants’ starter.” Jaxson Dart is coming off the best season of his college career. But his appeal goes beyond the stat sheet. Dart had already caught the coaching staff’s eye well before draft day. Not every prospect earns a mid-practice “good job, buddy” from Brian Daboll after navigating a high-speed, high-pressure play sequence. The Giants’ future is clearly starting to take on Dart’s shape. Still, in the present, it’s Russell Wilson making the most noise, and the coaches are paying close attention.

