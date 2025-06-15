Giants News: Russell Wilson to Lose QB1 Job After Brian Daboll & Front Office Forced to Charge Plans

Four Lombardi Trophies shining in the building lobby do a lot to instill confidence. But the last one came way back in 2011, and for more than a decade, there’s been trouble brewing in the seas. The Giants have been looking for new leaders under center for a long time. But each new face seemed to only bring more questions than answers. With the latest additions of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, it looked like the problem might have been solved temporarily. But now, there’s a feeling within MetLife Stadium that something is about to change. Something that could redefine the team’s trajectory for years to come.

At the center of it all is veteran QB Russell Wilson. His name carries weight. Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, and a reputation as a strong leader. And when the Giants signed him to a one-year deal, there was a rush of optimism. Wilson’s been taking first-team reps, mentoring younger players, and adding a veteran’s calm to practices. But something else is brewing, and the energy in the building feels different. Many insiders now believe the team might be preparing for a turning of the page.

The wild card in this story is Jaxson Dart, the team’s first-round pick after a strong college career at Ole Miss. His raw talent and upside have turned a few heads, and there’s a growing belief he might be the future under center. PFF’s latest projections even suggest we could see Dart take over at some point this season, depending on how things play out. All of this leaves Wilson’s role less assured. But for now, he seems to be the starter for the Giants. As PFF writes, “Wilson might not be close to the player he was five years ago, but his 79.5 PFF overall grade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 was his best since 2020. – Eventually, Wilson will pave the way for Dart, but he likely enters the 2025 season as the Giants’ starter.”

via Imago Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart is notably coming off of the greatest season he has ever had last year at Ole Miss. A massive 4,276 yards, packed with 29 TDs in his final year. But it’s not just about his college numbers. Dart’s been impressing the coaches long before he was drafted. Not many players can get a “good job buddy” from Brian Daboll after going through a rapid-fire play scenario. So, the Giants’ future certainly looks Dart-shaped. But for now, Russell Wilson is making his name heard out loud. And the coaching staff is noticing.

Brian Daboll & Co. rewriting Giants’ playbooks

Russell Wilson may be a temporary fix for the Giants’ QB future, but that isn’t stopping him from making an impact. Brian Daboll, for one, is open to suggestions that make the team better. Especially if it comes from the QB room. As Daboll put it at the recent OTA presser, “I think it’s important to listen to the quarterbacks, they’re the ones that are touching the ball on every play.” And out of all the QBs, Wilson’s presence is influencing the team the most. Not just with what happens on the field, but also how the team prepares and operates. And Daboll is all for the changes Wilson is bringing. “I think it’s important to really talk and communicate and listen to any of the quarterbacks. But Russ has been good for us, I’d say, in a number of ways since he’s been out here.”

As Russell Wilson saw it, the team needed to play out specific game scenarios right from the practices. Following Wilson’s request, Daboll has implemented more competitive 7-on-7 sessions and situational drills. The plan? As Daboll said, “That’s something that Russell feels really good about. And, you know, you can do it one of two ways. You can do a half line to see coverages. You can do a full field, seven on seven… We’ve added some competitive periods where they have to play the situations out.” The team is also playing out different scenarios, keeping in mind the time left in a game, the possible score situations, and more. And coming from a veteran Super Bowl champ, the team’s all for it, too.

With coaching staff taking pages from Wilson’s books and updating their drills, the Giants are in the thick of transformation. While analysts may believe Russell Wilson’s Giants glory is going to be short-lived, Wilson is certainly making it one full of impact. Jaxson Dart may be the future for the Giants, but for now, Wilson is the clear drive for the present.