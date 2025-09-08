NFL Analyst Urges Brian Daboll to Bench Russell Wilson After Veteran QB’s Disastrous Performance

Surprise, surprise, Russell Wilson stumbled in the opening game. Brian Daboll was flying on confidence when he handed his veteran the reins in Week 1. Because the opposing team had a second-year QB, however, he might have forgotten it’s Jayden Daniels, who’s coming off etching his name in the pages of history. So like many predicted, the Giants‘ offense collapsed with Wilson leading the command, logging just six points (barely) and 231 yards. That’s not bad, that’s disastrous.

While this was happening, Jaxson Dart—the star first-round pick—was counting his steps on the sideline, waiting to be called in. Though it didn’t happen for Week 1, an analyst urged Daboll to consider making the shift in Week 2.

Analyzing the game on Speakeasy, Emmanuel Acho didn’t contest that Dart would be a star from Game 1. Of course, the rookie needs to develop before taking the command of the offense (not everyone is Daniels, after all), but he still portrays a better chance for a win than veteran Wilson. “If I am the Giants, if I’m [to] lose, let me lose with Jaxson Dart. Let me lose with a player that at least would be exciting, let me lose with a player that’s the future of my program. If I’m going to lose anyway, I don’t want to lose with a 37,36-year-old Russell Wilson.” As harsh as it may sound, it’s a truth pill that Daboll desperately needs to swallow.

The 10-time Pro Bowler finished the disappointing Week 1 with 168 passing yards on 17-of-37 attempts. Additionally, out of nine possessions, six ended in punts and one stalled on downs at the opposing team’s 3-yard line. Still, when asked whether the Giants would be making the shift at starting QB, Daboll became the epitome of fickleness. “We’re going to get home and look at our game.”

Having a player like Dart as backup isn’t the only thing that questioned Wilson’s position after the first loss. In the AFC South, Daniel Jones, the quarterback the Giants moved on from, crushed Miami in a dominant performance with two rushing touchdowns in a 33-8 victory.

If one asks Acho, he predicts Week 3 for Dart to make his debut; however, there’s a chance Wilson might “expedite” it. Because right now, Daboll is favoring Wilson: “I have confidence in Russell; we got to do a better job all the way around.” This means there’s a good chance of starting Week 2 with the veteran only. However, if it even comes close to mirroring the collapse of Week 2, the probabilities favor the rookie, especially since the team had a package of plays prepared for Dart, as the NFL Network reported. Regardless, Wilson’s days as a starter are certainly numbered.

Giants need big changes or risk another season

The pressure of giving the rookie a start becomes more viable with another expert commenting on Wilson’s struggle. Former Jets HC Rex Ryan didn’t hold back while analyzing New York’s Week 1 defeat. With a stern voice, he claimed, the veteran “can’t play anymore.” Daboll may advocate experience over promise as much as he likes, but he would have to face the reality pretty soon. Because the upcoming three weeks do not bring defenses that Wilson can overpower.

“Put him out there, let him go, let him ride, and let’s see,” said Ryan on Get Up of ESPN, asserting that even if Dart begins the season slowly, it would at least bring a promise unlike the rigidity that the former Super Bowl champion brings. “I think the kid’s got talent. He looked really good—he outplayed Russell Wilson head and shoulders in the preseason. Put him in there. What are you doing? You’re gonna play a guy that can’t do it anymore? Stop.”

The head coach may have confidence in Wilson, but Malik Nabers on the sideline suggests a difference of opinion. The star wide receiver was seen visibly frustrated on the sideline during the game as Wilson failed to command the offense in the right direction. His frustration would have only gotten worse with Wilson claiming “we competed our butts off today” post-game. Before the Giants step on the AT&T Stadium, there’s a lot Daboll needs to sort. One thing is certain: Giants won’t survive if this continues.