NFL Announces Action Against Giants Owner for Epstein File Involvement Amid Russell Wilson Links

Essentials Inside The Story Newly released Epstein files pulled Steve Tisch into uncomfortable territory

Tisch has denied wrongdoing

Russell Wilson forcefully shut down any perceived link

It’s been an uncomfortable few days for Steve Tisch, the longtime owner of the New York Giants. On Jan. 30, the United States Department of Justice released a massive batch of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein, including emails that showed Epstein corresponding with Tisch. Not long after, the NFL made it clear it wasn’t ignoring the situation.

In a statement released Feb. 2, just hours before commissioner Roger Goodell’s annual State of the League address, the league said it planned to review the matter.

“The league is aware of the reports and Steve’s response,” the NFL’s statement read. “Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts.”

With Super Bowl week in full swing, Goodell was always going to be asked about it.

“We are going to look at all the facts,” Goodell said. “We’re going to look at the context of those and try to understand that. We’ll look at how that falls under the policy, but I think we take one step at a time. Let’s get the facts first.”

At this point, Steve Tisch has not been charged with any wrongdoing. Still, the disclosures themselves are unsettling. Among the materials released, which reportedly included roughly 2,000 videos, 180,000 images, and a mix of redacted and unredacted documents, Tisch appeared repeatedly as a contact in Epstein’s correspondence.

According to the emails, Epstein and Tisch discussed specific women, with Tisch at times asking whether they were “pro or civilian.” The messages show Epstein sending what he described as “scouting reports” on multiple women to an email account belonging to Tisch. That email address was redacted in the released files, but the association was peculiar.

The scrutiny is magnified because Tisch isn’t just an NFL owner. He’s also a well-known Hollywood producer, credited on films like Forrest Gump, and he’s involved in the development of a biopic centered on John Madden that’s expected to be released later this year. His profile extends well beyond football, which only adds to the attention.

Tisch has addressed the situation publicly, offering his version of events.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments,” Tisch said. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

Tisch says there was no wrongdoing. Until that review plays out, there’s no clear sense of where this ultimately leads. But well, Steve Tisch may not be the only name inside the New York Giants’ building feeling uneasy right now.

Russell Wilson was quick to deny Epstein connections

The documents are littered with the names of high-profile figures, many of whom are not accused of any wrongdoing but still get pulled into the conversation simply by appearing once or twice in the paper trail. One of those names tied, at least loosely, to the Giants is quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s name surfaced in the documents, and that alone was enough to spark speculation online. He wasted no time pushing back. After a now-deleted tweet pointed out that Wilson appeared in files connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, the veteran quarterback jumped on X to shut it down forcefully.

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan!” Wilson tweeted. “Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man.”

Unlike Tisch, there are no emails sent or received by Wilson included in the released documents. The reference comes instead from emails between Epstein and his longtime pilot, Larry Visoski. In those messages, Visoski mentions an alleged attempt by Wilson to purchase a private jet that belonged to Epstein.

The email, dated back to 2019, claims Wilson was interested in buying the plane but wanted to wait until after signing a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson did go on to sign an extension with Seattle, but there’s no indication the deal ever moved beyond that point.

For now, Wilson has made his position clear. Whether that’s the end of it depends less on social media and more on what, if anything, investigators ultimately decide matters.