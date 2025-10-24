NFL Announces Triple Punishment Against Brian Daboll & Giants for Concussion Protocol Violations

Things keep getting worse for the New York Giants. With a 2-5 so far this season, they are at the bottom of the NFC East division. Now, Brian Daboll’s ‘how are you doing’ to the Giants’ QB Jaxson Dart has cost him heavily. It all started in the week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As the NFL association announced its verdict, the Giants are in for a hefty money loss.

According to NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy, the NFL Players Association wrapped up an investigation and fined the Giants $200,000 for breaking league protocol, while fining Daboll $100,000. It also did not spare running back Cam Skattebo and charged him $15,000 fine for his conduct. How did it all start?

Coach Daboll was seen entering the blue tent, where QB Jaxson Dart was taken after suffering a concussion during Thursday Night Football in week 6. While it “had no actual impact” on the exam or the care of Dart, Daboll’s conduct was inconsistent, and it demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements. Verdict? Pay the price and learn the lesson.

“The NFL and NFLPA concluded that the Giants violated the protocol when Head Coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo entered the medical tent and spoke with Mr. Dart before his evaluation was complete, creating the perception that they were interfering with Dart’s exam,” the league and union wrote.

What made it more tense was that Daboll was also spotted on the sidelines having a heated exchange with the team doctor, Dr. Scott Rodeo, which is also considered one of the reasons for the heavy penalty imposed on a head coach. Brian later reasoned out why he did that.

He explained that he wanted to check “if (Dart) was OK”. He later added that he just wanted to determine whether to call a timeout or go for fourth down, depending on Dart’s availability.

As the news spread, the Giants’ co-owner also stepped in to clear the air.

New York Giants are ready to take ownership

CEO John Mara issued an official statement after the incident at the blue tent went viral.

“I spoke to Coach Daboll this morning about approaching the medical tent,” Mara said. “While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate. ” He also acknowledged the importance of non-interference in critical matters.

“We have protocols in place as a league to ensure player safety. And we need to allow our medical staff to execute those protocols without interference,” he said. As the news broke, Brian addressed the issue himself.

“I’ll say this, like I said last night, I went in, didn’t actually go in, just stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing. Just asked him, ‘How are you doing?'” Daboll said. “In no way would I want a player to come back out there that wasn’t ready to play. I think I have great respect for that process.”

While this is not the first time the association has done something like this, the fact of the matter is that the NFLPA clearly seems to take these kinds of matters seriously.

In 2017, the Seattle Seahawks were fined $100,000 for a concussion protocol involving Russell Wilson.

As the Giants have stated that they understand the situation and are ready to ‘cooperate fully’, all that’s left to be done is to empty the pockets.