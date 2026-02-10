NFL Rumors: David Njoku Turns $10B Franchise’s Head After Confirming Browns Exit

Essentials Inside The Story David Njoku is set to leave Cleveland after nine seasons.

Several teams are quietly monitoring his situation.

A fresh start could shape Njoku's next chapter.

With his time in Cleveland over, David Njoku seems to have already captured the attention of a $10B franchise desperate for a stable offensive weapon. Could the 29-year-old tight end make the controversial switch? If the latest rumors are anything to go by, it seems to be a matter of when, not if.

As the speculation starts to build, one team that keeps popping up is the New York Giants. According to reports, John Harbaugh’s team could explore Njoku as the offseason approaches.

Free agency is still a little more than a month away, and the Giants have plenty to sort through before turning their attention outward. They’ll first need to make decisions on their own unrestricted free agents, with WR Wan’Dale Robinson, OT Jermaine Eluemunor, and S Dane Belton all set to hit the market.

Furthermore, Njoku won’t come cheaply, as he is coming off a four-year, $54.75 million contract with Cleveland that included $28 million guaranteed, which presents an immediate challenge for the Giants, who are sitting near the cap limit with virtually no financial flexibility.

The Giants are sitting near the cap limit, with limited flexibility. Even though they are valued at $10.1 billion by Forbes, the crunched cap space cannot be helped by mere valuation.

Even so, that doesn’t mean the door is closed, and with GM Joe Schoen, cap gymnastics are not impossible. More importantly, the priority for Harbaugh is speeding up the development of soon-to-be sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart, and surrounding him with physical playmakers will be part of that plan.

He’s also a player Harbaugh knows well after so many meetings in the AFC North. New York did see progress at tight end this season from Theo Johnson, who finished with 528 yards and 5 touchdowns, a big jump from his 331 yards and 1 TD the year before.

Still, Harbaugh may be looking for more from the position, especially in a vertical passing game that will be critical to Dart’s growth. Ironically, Njoku’s own numbers took a step back this year, as he finished with just 293 yards and four touchdowns, mostly because of an offense that never found consistency at quarterback, a situation that would be different with Jaxson Dart

Why did Njoku leave Cleveland?

To understand Njoku’s next move, it’s important to know why he’s leaving Cleveland in the first place. He put out a statement today, and while the reason wasn’t clear, it feels like he just wants a change.

“Cleveland, first off, I love you,” Njoku wrote. “These nine years have been a beautiful journey. I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to the Haslams, Andrew Berry, and the whole Browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with, I’m so grateful for you guys.” He went on to say, “The time for me to find a new home has come, and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The City of Cleveland will forever be home.”

He’s been a Brown for his entire nine-year career and was drafted in 2017 as the 29th overall pick. Over nine seasons, he had 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns across 118 games, and experienced a lot of growth in Cleveland. Still, wanting something different isn’t hard to understand, as 2025 was a difficult year for him.

Rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. overshadowed him, finishing with 72 receptions for 731 yards and 6 touchdowns. David Njoku, meanwhile, didn’t come close to matching that production, and that followed a stretch in which injuries cost him 11 games over the last two seasons.

Njoku turns 30 this offseason, and players at that stage tend to be realistic about timing, because if there’s ever going to be a move, this is usually when it happens. New head coach Todd Monken has already acknowledged that the QB1 job isn’t settled for next season, and Njoku may not be eager to sit through another round of shuffling under center.

While the Giants are a logical fit, several QB-needy teams will likely be calling, making Njoku one of the more intriguing offensive weapons on the market. Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen waited till he was 34 years old to make a switch, but Njoku might not want to wait that long.