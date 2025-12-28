brand-logo
NFL Rumors: $10.1 Billion Franchise Chases Fernando Mendoza Less Than a Year After Drafting First-Round QB

Shubhi Rathore

Dec 28, 2025

The New York Giants, a $10.1 billion franchise, bet big when they drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round last year. However, this season is shaping up to end on a deeply disappointing and bitter note for the Giants organization. Right now, they sit at a 2-13 record as they gear up to take on the Raiders in their Week 17 matchup. Yet, even in this potential loss, there could be a silver lining waiting for them.

“There also is a chance that the Giants lose, which means the Giants could have the number one overall pick. Expect them to evaluate all options, including looking at Fernando Mendoza, before they make a decision on how they’re going to proceed if they have this pick,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and consensus top quarterback prospect from Indiana who has shot up draft boards and is widely viewed as a possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, would represent a potential franchise‑changing option if the Giants land the top selection.

This story is developing; stay tuned!

