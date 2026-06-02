“Nothin Was Ever Given to Me”: Odell Beckham Jr. Issues First Statement After NY Giants Return

Eight years after his controversial trade, Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the New York Giants. The franchise made it official on Monday, June 1, after Beckham’s workout at their East Rutherford facility, where he also passed his physical. As the news broke, everyone was excited to see OBJ back on the team, where he first made a name for himself. Just hours later, Beckham announced the reunion himself with an Instagram reel that mixed career highlights with a straight-from-the-dip message.

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“Nothin was ever given to me I worked for everything I have,” Beckham Jr. captioned his reel in collaboration with the Giants’ official handle. “Never give up on urself. Home Team i’m back…. Let’s get itttt 🕺🏿.”

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The statement makes sense if you follow OBJ’s career with the Giants. He was definitely one of the best receivers in the NFL when he played football. However, in 2017, he faced a lot of criticism after a poor game in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. He added four catches for 28 yards with three dropped passes.

In 2017, he then had a serious injury that kept him out of action the entire season. He returned to the game next season, but was traded in 2019 to the Browns.

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Later in his career as well, Beckham suffered some serious injuries. Even during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning season, he was out with an ACL injury.

While these are instances where Beckham has had to work hard, the commendable aspect of this move is his patience in hard times. After not getting picked last season, he pushed himself with resilience, and the result of that is his move to the Giants.

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There was also a one-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens before moving on to the Miami Dolphins. His time in Miami ended in a mutual split in December 2024. When Odell Beckham Jr. says he had to work for everything he has, his entire NFL journey stands as a testament to that statement.

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Every time Beckham switched teams or showed up at a New York event, the reunion narratives gained ground. Before the workout with the Giants, he had given the clearest indication of where he wanted to be.

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“It’s a place I never wanted to leave,” Beckham said, per New York Post’s Brandon London. “And it’s just a special place in my heart, just to see all of these Big Blue jerseys – just hoping for the best.”

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The Giants just lost Gunner Olszewski to an Achilles tear at the OTAs. On top of this, Malik Nabers is still recovering from ACL surgery he had last season, and new head coach John Harbaugh needed reliable targets for his young quarterback Jaxson Dart. That’s where Beckham Jr. fits with a decade of experience.

Dart, now in his second NFL season, has taken more reps under center at OTAs and is building chemistry with his new receivers. Adding Beckham gives him a proven option to throw to while Nabers tries to fight for a Week 1 return. But seeing how vulnerable the receiving room really is, Beckham Jr. isn’t the only receiver the Giants are adding to help Dart.

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The Giants’ WR overhaul

The New York Giants also signed former Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal on Monday after hosting him for a workout. Additionally, they also hosted former Kansas City Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster, former Baltimore Ravens WR Anthony Miller, and OBJ as other options.

Berrios is the direct replacement for Olszewski as a kick and punt returner. He earned First Team All-Pro in 2021 with the New York Jets, and brings seven years’ worth of experience with him. Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, had 33 catches for 345 yards and one touchdown with the Chiefs last season. Smith Schuster became the latest receiver added to the Giants’ roster after Beckham Jr. and Berrios.

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Anthony Miller spent his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, overlapping with Matt Nagy as the head coach. Now that Nagy is running the Giants’ offense, that history could help Miller land a spot as the fourth wideout in the rebuild, but there has been no update about his roster spot so far.

With Malik Nabers still rehabbing, rookie third-rounder Malachi Fields was expected to get pushed into a bigger role early. However, with there being veteran players behind him, Jaxson Dart can now play the game the way he wants and lead the Giants with a lot of help around him.

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The Giants didn’t have a competitive roster before, which is part of why Odell Beckham Jr. lost faith in the team he once loved. He still has something to prove, and New York is building aggressively around its young quarterback. Together, Beckham and these new pieces have shifted the balance in the NFC East just a little. The regular season will show whether this revamped group can actually make the playoffs.