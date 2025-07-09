NY Giants Coach Reveals One Quality That Sets Russell Wilson Apart From Other QBs

Overtime. The score is 22-22. It’s the NFC Championship. Packers. Seahawks. Everything is on the line. Russell Wilson takes the snap and throws it straight in the middle. No time to think. No hesitation. He fires, and the pass…is just brilliant. The ball spears through the air as the middle opens up. As Jermaine Kearse burst into the gap, the ball landed perfectly in his hands. And with it, the ticket to the Super Bowl.

It’s been more than 10 years since this iconic moment that cemented Wilson’s status as a future Hall of Famer. It was a moment of precision, brilliance, and leadership. This is a man fit for the grand stage. And with the vet coming to the Giants this season on a one-year deal, he only had one thing to say, “I expect to be the starter and to be able to come here and rock and roll every day.” Wilson joins the Giants’ QB locker alongside Winston and rookie Dart, and he clearly stands out.

When Super Bowl champion Shaun O’Hara asked Offensive Passing Coordinator coach Shea Tierney about Russell Wilson in an episode of The Drive, he said, “He’s [Russ] able to have a calmness about him with urgency, if that makes sense. Even though it’s new to him, you wouldn’t think it’s new just by watching him out there. In the huddle, at the line of scrimmage, on the sideline with the guys, he’s fit right in from that standpoint of being a veteran.” Tierney and Wilson are teaming up once again, rekindling a partnership that formed during their stunts at North Carolina State. Back then, they were youngsters trying to make it to the NFL, and now they are reuniting as seasoned pros ready to dominate.

Russell Wilson, quarterback with the NY Giants, during practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025.

Even Brian Daboll said this about Russ. “He makes good decisions with the football,” Daboll said back in April. “He’s athletic. He’s a little bit older, so maybe not as athletic as ’13, ’14. But certainly has ability to use his legs, extend plays, great explosive plays, phenomenal deep ball thrower.” So, it’s clear the Big Blue see Wilson as one of the greats in their room.

Well, a 9-time pro-bowler and a Super Bowl champion, the youngsters in the Giants’ roster can learn a lot from him.“If you’ve been around, you see how he operates. And like, you, as a young guy, you want to get there…And he’s showing you how you get there,” said Tyrone Tracy Jr, one of the two electric running backs in the Giants. The Giants have a very interesting set of players this season and their QBs are not one to skip on.

Russell Wilson is just one of three new additions to the Giants’ QB Locker room

When the Giants ended their 2024 campaign with a pathetic 3-14 record, the truth was plain to see. They desperately needed a franchise-level quarterback. “That’s obviously the number one issue for us going into this offseason, is to find our quarterback of the future,” Giants president John Mara told reporters back in January. “Whether that be via the draft or acquiring a veteran, it’s going to be up to them to decide, ultimately.”

It wasn’t an ‘OR’ as the Giants brought in both veteran Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart. Tierney spoke highly of Jackson, saying, “The biggest compliment I could give him is he’s not just a quarterback, he’s a football player because of his competitiveness, his toughness, his fire.” Fresh out of the UNLV Rebels, Dart was the no.25 overall draft pick.

In his college season, he amassed a career passing line of 735-of-1,118 (65.7 percent) for 10,617 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. As the rookie, Jackson Dart will get a close-up view of the veterans, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, in action this season. His development as a quarterback will be exciting to watch in the years ahead.

With three new QBs joining the roster, the big question is, can they quickly fit within the team? “You’ve got a tough job now because there’s only so many reps. If I’m Russ, I want them all because I’m playing on start of week one, and Jameis needs some too. Guess what? The young buck’s got to learn some too. How do you do that? All three of them do too because they haven’t had reps in this system.” Shea Tierney put it perfectly.

So, whether the Giants’ QB will have success will ride on a high-stakes offseason and instant chemistry with the squad. It could all hinge on how fast they gel, grind, and grab control of the team.