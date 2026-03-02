Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Unfairness at Combine After Requesting Giants Return

Essentials Inside The Story Odell Beckham Jr. is reopening questions about the Combine

Beckham is fueling speculation about an unexpected return to where it all began

Fan movement is gaining the steam

The NFL Combine has commenced, with young players trying to make a name for themselves. While this year’s prospects chase their NFL dreams, one of the league’s biggest stars is questioning the legitimacy of the process itself. A decade after his own Combine performance, Odell Beckham Jr. believes the official stopwatches didn’t tell the whole story.

Beckham Jr. himself took part in the Combine in 2014, but somehow, he did not expect the results he got. According to him, the Combine is unfair when handing out the best metrics.

“I still feel played 4.40 make corrections 4.31 = 4.43??” wrote Odell Beckham Jr. on Instagram stories. “Interesting. Shoutout to all the youngs doin they thing this week!”

The wide receiver posted on Instagram a clip from his Combine trial and a few of his amazing touchdowns. Later, he shared the post to his stories and added the caption on top of it.

All the official documents have his 40-yard dash time recorded as 4.43 seconds. He finished seventh in the 40-yard dash that year, which earned him an overall 12th pick during the 2014 NFL Draft. Even the wide receiver was satisfied with his result at that time.

“It was about where I wanted,” said Odell Beckham Jr. “I was hoping for 4.39, but I definitely won’t complain about it. Overall I felt it was really good. Everything went smooth, especially after getting that time in the 40. It gave me a good feeling going into the rest of the day. I did pretty good on everything else.”

However, some time later, he started to complain that he recorded a better time twice, but the Combine refrained from adding them. He still voices the same complaint, particularly after his latest post. Unfortunately, various sources claim that the 4.31 and the 4.40 seconds dashes were unofficial dashes. Therefore, the official record books could not include it.

Despite the Super Bowl winner speaking about the unfairness of the Combine, he has also wished the young players the best of luck on his post. Surprisingly, these players may end up facing him in the upcoming season, considering the latest petitions.

Odell Beckham Jr. could be heading towards a reunion with the New York Giants

Although Beckham Jr. is uninterested in his “4.43” score, it made the New York Giants draft him in the first round. He spent five seasons in New York, scoring touchdowns with athletic, reflexive receptions and lightning-speed dashes. In 2019, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns, but his love for the Giants is still pretty active today. Recently, he expressed his desire to play for the franchise once again. Following his admission, New York-based sports content creator Jojo Scarlotta has started a petition for the Giants to sign back the wide receiver.

Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent. Signing him will be beneficial in a lot of ways. He can act as a mentor to the young players, and he won’t cost much either. Moreover, he is familiar with the franchise and how they work. So, it won’t be a problem for him to settle. Scarlotta explained all these factors in a promotional video for his 500,000+ followers. The petition has already racked up 4,600 signatures, showcasing that fans are in favor of Beckham Jr. coming to the Giants. The wide receiver is also in favor of the post.

“Y’all put the petition up to get me back to the Giants,” wrote Odell Beckham Jr.

"Y'all put the petition up to get me back to the Giants," wrote Odell Beckham Jr.

In 59 games for the Giants, he made 390 receptions for 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns. He won the NFL Rookie of the Year award in 2014, while also making the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Besides that, he also had two All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl nods. Surprisingly, all that happened when he was a Giants player. Since his departure, the Giants have only had one postseason nod in seven years.

On the other hand, Beckham Jr. hasn’t played a full season in six years, bouncing between four teams during that time due to injuries, a failed PED test, and a lack of consistency. Although 33 years old, the Pro Bowler still has the ability to change the outcome of a game with his electrifying play. It remains to be seen whether the “Bring Odell Home” movement manages to change the minds of the Giants’ executives, or if getting traction is the most it will achieve.