Giants Owner Steve Tisch & Family Make Final Decision on Ownership Transfer

Essentials Inside The Story A major ownership development is unfolding within the New York Giants.

The move comes during a turbulent offseason for the franchise.

The team has also made an early splash in NFL free agency.

A foundational shift is underway for the New York Giants, as co-owner Steve Tisch and his family have made the final decision to transfer their entire ownership stake in the team. The move comes after another disappointing season for Big Blue, which finished 4–13 and fired head coach Brian Daboll after a Week 10 loss as the franchise heads into a critical offseason.

“Prior transfers to these Trusts were completed pursuant to 2023 and 2024 Finance Committee approvals,” states the memo, which is dated March 11, as per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Jordan Raanan. “The Sellers now propose to transfer their entire remaining interests, totaling 23.1% of the Club, to the Trusts. Following the transactions, the Sellers will no longer own any interest in the Club.”

According to an NFL memo, Steve Tisch (executive vice president and chairperson), Laurie Tisch (board director), and Jonathan Tisch (treasurer and board director) would transfer their entire remaining interest in the club. However, the decision is yet to be approved by the league. Furthermore, if the transfer is approved, the Tisch siblings will retain their front-office roles with the franchise, according to Front Office Sports.

The Tisch family’s involvement with the Giants dates back to 1991, when their father bought a 50% share from the Mara family. The families recently divested a 10% stake in the team to Julia Koch and her family, at a $10 billion valuation, after which the Tisches and Maras each hold 45% of the team.

This decision from Steve Tisch comes after his name was found in the latest document release from the Justice Department related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These documents included email correspondence between Epstein and Tisch, where Epstein repeatedly connected the Giants co-owner with numerous women, while Tisch invited Epstein to the owner’s box for a Giants game.

According to ESPN, Tisch’s name appears at least 440 times in the released documents. The League revealed it was “aware” of the situation and is expected to look into it. However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t launched a formal investigation.

Giants set to sign Ravens star tight end ahead of free agency

After showing glimpses of potential in the 2025 season, the New York Giants have been particularly active this offseason. As the new league year begins, the Big Blue has added a key offensive weapon after reaching an agreement on a deal with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely.

“Former Ravens TE Isaiah Likely is signing a 3-year deal worth $40 million that can be worth up to $47.5 million with the New York Giants, sources tell The Athletic,” Diana Russini reported via X.

The 25-year-old was one of the most talented tight ends on the open market after coming off the worst season of his four-year career. Likely missed the first three games of the season after suffering a minor fracture in his right foot, and finished with career lows in receptions (27), receiving yards (307), and touchdowns (one).

However, this has been a down year as Likely had career highs with 42 catches, 477 yards, and six touchdowns in 2024. Overall, Likely has recorded 135 catches for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The signing of Isaiah Likely shows a front office focused on the future, but whether on-field improvements can overshadow the turmoil in the owner’s box will be the defining story of the Giants’ upcoming season.