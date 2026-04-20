Giants Pay Homage to Fallen American Hero With Special NFL Draft 2026 Announcement

The New York Giants hold the fifth overall pick heading into the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft. Typically, the general manager and head coach make the selection from the war room, and the commissioner steps to the podium to announce it. This year, though, the Giants are doing something different. The team plans to honor a fallen American hero by inviting the hero’s family to take the stage and reveal their first-round pick.

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According to The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United States Army Major Paul C. Voelke’s Gold Star family will announce the New York Giants’ first-round draft pick at the 90th annual NFL Draft on April 23. Late Major Paul Voelke’s spouse, Traci Voelke, and their two sons, Second Lieutenant Andrew Voelke and Benjamin Voelke, will take the draft stage to announce the first-round pick. It will be a proud and meaningful moment for the Voelke family, considering the late Major and his sons’ strong fandom of the Giants.

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“Paul was a huge fan his whole life,” said Traci Voelke. “He signed up to get season tickets and finally made the list when we were stationed in Georgia but couldn’t justify buying because we wouldn’t be able to go. When he was in Afghanistan, Paul had a rug made with the NY Giants logo.”

The NFL officially launched this initiative in 2011. It is a year-long effort to honor, empower, and connect service members, veterans, and their families. While Major Paul influenced Andrew and Benjamin in supporting the Giants, the former underwent a similar experience with his father.

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His stepfather, Richard Griffenkranz, introduced Paul to the Giants. After losing his biological father at the tender age of six, Griffenkranz became a father figure to Paul. His stepfather grew up in the Bronx. After attending a few games with a neighbor, who held season tickets, Richard Griffenkranz became a devoted fan of the franchise.

Similarly, Griffenkranz also had little influence on his joining the army. Griffenkranz served in the Army from February 1966 to January 1968. He was with the First Armored Division and stationed in Germany after completing his training at Fort Hood, Texas. As for Paul, he spent almost 14 years in the army.

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Paul was a native of Monroe, Louisiana. Following his graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1998, served as an Army infantry officer for 14 years. He completed five deployments to Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Unfortunately, he couldn’t enjoy the best moment with his family

Major Paul Voelke witnessed his favorite team win the Lombardi Trophy before passing away

In January 2012, Major Paul Voelke went to Afghanistan for a nine-month deployment. The following month, the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots in their Super Bowl rematch. It marked the franchise’s second Super Bowl win in five years. Although it was a celebratory moment for the Giants fan, he was pretty far away from his family.

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“He deployed for the last time in January 2012; the Giants won the Super Bowl that year. While we were sad we couldn’t watch it together, we were so happy the Giants won, and Paul got to see it. He died just a few months later,” Traci explained.

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Unfortunately, it turned out to be his last deployment. On June 22, 2012, while serving in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, an accident involving a mine-protected vehicle in Mazar-e-Sharif led to his fatal injuries. He ultimately succumbed to the injuries. When Paul died, he was only 36-years-old. Paul received the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Meritorious Service Medal, becoming a highly decorated officer.

“Our dad was a Giants super fan his whole life and passed down that fandom to our family,” said surviving son Benjamin Voelke. “It is a privilege to honor our father and represent the New York Giants at the NFL Draft this year.”

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Andrew is following his father’s footsteps not only as a Giants fan but also as an army officer. Following his graduation from his university’s ROTC program, he was commissioned as an Army infantry officer last year. As for Benjamin, he is a sophomore pursuing a degree in political science. Tracie Voelke is an attorney working as the Chief of Client Services for the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate at Fort Belvoir.

Paul would have been proud to see how well they have grown. He would also be happy to see the Giants honoring him 14 years after his death with a chance to take the stage during the first day of the NFL Draft.