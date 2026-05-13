“Physical, Violent”: Jaxson Dart Reveals John Harbaugh’s New Blueprint for the Giants

Essentials Inside The Story Harbaugh is bringing the violent mentality he utilized in Baltimore to New York

Giants' Assistant GM Brandon Brown says its 'phenomenal with Harbs' in New York

Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo's availability for the season opener remains a question mark

According to Ravens WR Zay Flowers, former head coach John Harbaugh’s training camps were exhausting, high-tempo, and demanding, characterized by a heavy and physical style of football. As it seems, the 63-year-old is bringing a similar approach to training camps with his new team as New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart talks about his time under Harbaugh.

“I just think that we’re very versatile, I think it starts there,” said Dart to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “The other thing is, I just can’t wait for all my boys to be back healthy. I’m excited for the pieces we brought in; they’re going to help us a ton. We’re just going to be a physical, violent team. That goes for the offensive side of the ball [and] the defensive side of the ball and special teams.”

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“That’s the style that he wants us to play,” added Dart. “He has the right guys here for it. I just think that what he wants to do is what everyone on this team wants to be about. We’re hungry to win, and I couldn’t think of a better coach to play for.”

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As expected, John Harbaugh’s arrival in New York doesn’t come without changes. The head coach has already brought multiple changes to the coaching staff by bringing former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as the new OC for the Giants. Additionally, the team’s scheme will also see a major overhaul as there will be more emphasis on running the football based on the team’s offseason moves. Patrick Ricard’s arrival from Baltimore signifies the kind of change Harbaugh envisions for the Giants.

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A six-time Pro Bowler, Patrick Ricard is primarily known for his elite lead blocking skills for the rushing attack and also contributes as a pass-catcher when needed. While previously playing for John Harbaugh in Baltimore, Ricard was a two-way player and split his time between fullback and defensive tackle, and was a key part of their roster.

On the defensive side, the New York Giants will be playing with a different edge this season, one they haven’t had in a long time. With new defensive additions like Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Newsome II, alongside the No. 5 pick from the 2026 Draft, Arvell Reese, and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, the narrative is shifting.

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As explained by Dennard Wilson last month, “The unapologetic part of our approach is we’re going to be playing nasty,” he said. “We’re going to play physical. We’re going to play violent. We’re going to live on the edge, play on the edge, but we’re not going to hurt the team.”

Matt Nagy also emphasized the strategy, suggesting, “Yeah, it’s going to be physical, I can tell you that.” Sharing his perspective, the newly appointed OC also highlighted Harbaugh’s coaching style and the unique style he brings to his coaching.

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“Now, there are different ways when we say physical. I think if you look at any team that Coach [John] Harbaugh has always had on both sides, all three phases, the word ‘physical’ is the first thing you think of. So, it’s going to start there. That’s not a hidden fact.”

In the last 10 NFL seasons, the New York Giants have played the postseason playoff games only twice. In 2016, they lost to the Green Bay Packers 13-38 in the wildcard games. Then in 2022, the Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the wildcards, before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 7-38 in the divisional playoffs.

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But when healthy, the Giants’ roster can prove to be one of the best in the league. In 2025, WR Malik Nabers hauled in 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns in just four games. Meanwhile, Cam Skattebo accounted for just over 600 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in eight games played. Now, imagine, when healthy, how the numbers would have looked.

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Despite the concerns, Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown has asserted confidence in John Harbaugh’s ability to transform the team. To that end, Brown also sang praises of the mentality Harbaugh has inculcated in the players.

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“The process has been phenomenal with Harbs. I say why it’s phenomenal was just the clarity of the vision and the identity that he wants to build,” said Brown in early May. “You talk about building the bully, all of our players from different positions, they have that mentality. Pit bull mentality, as you will, where they may not all be in the trenches, but they bring something that’s different.”

Jaxson Dart, who recorded 2,272 passing yards in 14 games in the 2025 season, revealed about the same blueprint being brought forward by Harbaugh. The Giants will open their 2026 NFL regular season schedule at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football (Sept. 13).

As it seems, John Harbaugh’s team is quite excited to kick off their 2026 season with a dominating win.

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Giants star promises redemption against Cowboys in season opener

The Dallas Cowboys have dominated games against the Giants, winning six of the last seven season-opening games against the New York Giants. But amid those defeats, the Cowboys’ 40–0 victory in 2023 at MetLife Stadium arguably stands as one of the most embarrassing losses for the Giants.

But heading into the 2026 season, the Giants’ linebacker Brian Burns wants to turn the tide around. During a conversation with NorthJersey.com and The Record on Monday night, Burns is looking to seek redemption against the Cowboys.

“I wasn’t here for that, but 40-0, you know we’re gonna hear a lot about that leading up to this one,” said Burns. “But, damn sure I’m gonna want to redeem it this time around. There’s a lot of hype and hope around this season for us, and obviously, people have bought in. Now it’s about making it happen.”

In the 2025 season, the Giants finished the regular season with a 4–13 record, placing 4th in the NFC East, and majorly invested in an overhaul for the 2026 season. With John Harbaugh taking over the head coach role, they also brought in star players like Dexter Lawrence. Meanwhile, as for the draft class, the Giants also have promising rookies such as LB Arvell Reese, OL Francis Mauigoa, and WR Malachi Fields.

However, the team will enter the season with injury concerns as Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo’s availability for the season opener against the Cowboys remains questionable. Now, it will be interesting to see if the Giants can redeem themselves against the Cowboys.