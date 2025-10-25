Prayers Pour In as Ciara Breaks Silence on Public Criticism of Russell Wilson at Giants

Just three years ago, Russell Wilson landed with the Denver Broncos. Fast forward this season, and now he’s on New York’s sideline wearing the backup badge. That new role brings a mix of shade and praise from every corner. The Broncos’ head coach, Sean Payton, couldn’t resist throwing a little shade at Wilson while hyping up rookie Jaxson Dart. Now, Russ is hitting back with another reply to such criticism.

Wilson posted on his Instagram a message laced with motivation and faith. “I’m headed into work right now. Just thinking about life and thinking about obstacles and challenges and things in your way. And I just want to encourage you guys to keep going. I’m encouraging myself to keep going, and your best days are still ahead,” Wilson said in the clip.

“And midst of the storm, we’re going to get to the other side. So, I’m rooting for you today. I’m rooting for myself. I’m encouraging myself and speaking life because God called me for something even greater. So I’m looking forward to seeing what you did today. I’m looking forward to the day for myself. Keep smiling. Let’s go,” Wilson added. And his wife, Ciara, didn’t miss a chance to take her husband’s stand.

“So good! Amen baby!” Ciara commented on Russ’s post. Wilson also stacked his Instagram feed with the “You’re not an accident by Crazy Love Podcast,” flashing the transcript snippet. “We’re tired of people criticizing and feeling like we’re not amounting to much.”

He capped things with a Moses moment: “Moses says, ‘I don’t speak well… God, you should use someone else!’ God says… ‘who gave you your mouth!’ Now Go!!!” But what’s behind Payton calling shots on Russ publicly?

After Denver traded for Wilson with Super Bowl ambitions, Payton benched him just one season later. Their Broncos run fizzled out at 11-19, zero playoff invites, and a breakup that came with a heavy cost.

Now, the Giants brought in Wilson to mentor Dart, who revived the offense after a 0-3 start. The Giants built a 19-0 lead last Sunday, only for the Broncos to drop a 33-point comeback.

But if you thought Wilson would fade quietly, think again. Such criticisms aren’t new for the quarterback. He has been questioned countless times, even for the way he talks and how it comes off to some as fake.

Still, as the pressure rises, the fandom keeps showing up, backing Russ through the harsh spotlight and pushing back against the noise.

Fans rally as Russell Wilson faces criticism

Once Wilson struck a vulnerable note on Instagram, the post lit up with prayers. One fan wrote, “No weapons formed against you shall prosper. God, you are so good, I ask you to cover our brother Russell in your name sake.”

Back when rumors swirled about Denver benching Wilson unless he waived a $37 million injury guarantee, even the NFLPA stepped in and fired off a letter to defend his case.

Greg Penner, the Broncos CEO, denied those threat rumors, but the relationship drama was real. Wilson then took a Pittsburgh Steelers minimum deal. Russ has been a journeyman since, and seeing him publicly motivate himself struck a chord with fans.

In another prayerful twist, one user pulled out the long-game playbook: “Football may have been part of your journey, but God definitely has another purpose and plan for your life! Continue to be encouraged and stand on faith and trust God for the journey.”

Wilson, who’s a strong believer in God and isn’t shy about sharing it online, finds his fans echoing that same faith right back at him. Another wrote, “Rooting for you too bro. Keep sharing the gospel thru it all.”

Even the rivals showed love: A San Francisco 49ers fan dropped this, “Im a Niner fan. N i know you can still play keep working!! Im a fan of your game n person you are.”

The quarterback lane in New York is Dart’s, but Wilson’s Instagram suddenly looks like its own kind of huddle. His story might be full of challenges, but if you read between the lines, the fans are banking on a comeback, on or off the field.