Brittany Mahomes & Others Offer Prayers After Ex-Chiefs Star’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News

The wife of former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, now with the New York Giants, opened up on Instagram about back-to-back pregnancy losses, including an eight-week ultrasound that showed no heartbeat, before revealing a second miscarriage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Laura Smith-Schuster opened up candidly about her fertility journey in an Instagram video, which included multiple procedures and a failed IVF attempt that left her questioning her worth as a woman. She said she focused on what she could control, like her health and daily habits. Even that resolve couldn’t shield her from a heartbreaking miscarriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And in July 2025, I found out I was pregnant,” Laura continued. “We were so happy and felt so blessed. But at our eight-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat. I had never felt a pain like that before, and I felt truly heartbroken. Once again, we had to shift our focus and pour everything we had into each other and into the things that brought us joy, finding so much faith and so many little things to be grateful for along the way.”

“We bought a house, I got baptized for the first time in my life, and one month later, we found out we were pregnant again. But no one really tells you how fleeting that happiness can feel after a miscarriage. You can be so overjoyed while also carrying this deep feel right alongside it. And unfortunately, at five weeks, I miscarried again. We clung to our faith and helped each other through another heartbreaking loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura and JuJu’s love story actually started back in January 2023. He was still catching passes for the Chiefs, and she was living in Arizona at the time. He flew out to see her during his playoff bye week, and by his own account, it didn’t take long to fall for her.

“First time seeing her, I said, ‘Wow, you are so beautiful,'” he told Vogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine months in, he already knew she was it for him. On September 7, 2023, he took her on what she thought was just a getaway to Nantucket and popped the question at the White Elephant. After that, they took their time.

The two enjoyed a long engagement before finally tying the knot at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California, on July 10, 2026, with friends like Taylor Swift and JuJu’s old Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes there to celebrate with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, months after that celebration, the couple is leaning on that same circle of people as they go through something much harder. And just like at the wedding, their friends have shown up for them.

Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, was among the first to flood her comments with prayers and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sending so many prayers and so much love y’all’s way! Y’all got this,” she wrote.

JuJu responded to Laura’s post with his own message of faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Truly a blessing, and God is so faithful! Journey with you 🤎 love you pookie you the best,” JuJu wrote.

Maureen Remigio, married to Chiefs receiver Nikko Remigio, sent her love too.

“Your story is so powerful, and I just know the best is coming ♥️,” she commented

ADVERTISEMENT

The support didn’t stop with the Chiefs crew either. Hilary Trubisky, wife of Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, echoed similar hope.

“Your rainbow baby is coming soon 🙏♥️ sending love and prayers,” Hilary Trubisky wrote, sounding hopeful.

And Parker Elisabeth Henry, wife of Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, added her own words of encouragement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Laura, your story is going to inspire so many!! Praying for you guys ❤️,” she commented.

Through every message, one thing was clear: Laura and JuJu aren’t walking through this alone.