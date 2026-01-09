Prayers Pour In From Russell Wilson for Randy Moss Amidst Outcast QB’s Farewell to Giants

Essentials Inside The Story Randy Moss recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of his surgery

Moss returned to his broadcasting role on ESPN in September 2025

After signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal, Wilson lost his starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart by Week 4

Russell Wilson has never been one to quit, even when the odds are stacked against him. But when he saw ESPN broadcaster and former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss celebrate his one-year cancer surgery anniversary with an Instagram post, something shifted. Wilson shared some heartfelt words for Moss that went beyond just another solidarity moment. It felt like a quarterback who understands what it means to fight when everyone’s counting you out.

Wilson took to his Instagram to share Moss’s post on his story with a strong prayer and a reality check for himself. “We never know when it could be us. @randymoss 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Keep fighting.” No hashtags, no fanfare, just a raw acknowledgement that life, and careers, can change overnight.

Here’s the thing about Randy Moss’s battle. Last week marked exactly one year since his six-hour Whipple procedure to remove a cancerous mass from his bile duct (the network of tubes between your liver and pancreas). The doctors had notably put a stent into his liver on Thanksgiving 2024 for a separate procedure, and that’s when he got diagnosed with the rare type of bile duct cancer.

Imago Russell Wilson, Randy Moss, Source: Instagram @dangerusswilson

Just a week after his diagnosis, Moss underwent the Whipple surgery to remove parts of his pancreas, small intestine, gallbladder, and the bile duct itself. A grueling road to recovery followed the surgery, but the Hall of Fame receiver appeared on ESPN’s program for Super Bowl LIX just two months after his surgery. By September 2025, Moss had completed chemo and radiation, ringing the hospital bell before returning to ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

Russell Wilson noticed this battle from afar, and he responded. Because that resilience Randy Moss showed? He’s living his own version of it right now.

Russell Wilson’s own uphill climb

Wilson’s Instagram told two stories this week. Before the shoutout to Randy Moss came his own farewell: a carousel of New York Giants memories captioned “Grateful for it all. @nygiants.” Above this heartfelt caption, he posted family photos at MetLife, sideline shots, and tunnel walks. The kind of post that screams goodbye without actually saying it.

The 37-year-old spent most of the 2025 season watching. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart took over by Week 4, and Wilson slid down to relief duty whenever Dart took a beating on the field. Russ tried to make it work with the Giants, but that one-year, $10.5 million deal was always temporary, and his 0-3 start to the season just sealed it.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Wilson notably played Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring tear and didn’t even tell anyone until recently. He just trained at the Mavericks’ facility in Dallas and suited up. That 40-37 overtime loss, where he went 30-of-41 for 450 yards and three touchdowns, remains his calling card for the season.

But now Wilson’s back to full health, and isn’t blinking about 2026. As per recent reports, Wilson has fired David Mulugheta of Athletes First as his new agent. Now, this isn’t exactly a retirement move. Mulugheta has already helped Deshaun Watson, Jalen Ramsey, Micah Parsons, and more land historic contracts. If that wasn’t enough, Wilson himself has stated he’s not planning to hang up his cleats just yet.

“Yeah, I’m not blinking,” Wilson said recently. “I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas. I want to do that again and just be ready to rock and roll and be as healthy as possible and be able to play ball.”

To be fair, Wilson knows the tape matters. One dominant game full of Moon Balls against a collapsing Cowboys defense won’t erase the benching. But that Dallas performance keeps the dream alive. It also keeps teams wondering if there’s one more chapter left in his NFL career.

That’s why Wilson’s message for Randy Moss struck a chord. It was about refusing to fold when the world moves on. Moss fought cancer and came back stronger. Wilson’s now fighting NFL front offices who’ve already written him off. Different battles, but with the same stubborn refusal to quit.