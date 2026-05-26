Giants QB Jaxson Dart Vows to Make ‘Mature Decisions’ in an Honest Statement Before 2026 NFL Season

After a rollercoaster of a rookie season filled with highlights, injuries, and constant pressure, Jaxson Dart knows what he needs to be doing going into his second season with the New York Giants. Dart and the franchise will be moving into a new era under Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh. The young quarterback revealed that he’s focusing on making better and more mature in-game decisions when it comes to taking care of his body.

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“My competitiveness isn’t gonna change at all,” he said. “I think just, like I said, it just goes into situationally, just what times it’s worth it, what times it’s not. And just making those mature decisions.”

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Dart’s renewed vision for the game could be attributed to the fact that he will be playing under a new QB coach, Brian Callahan. The player revealed what the first meeting with the 41-year-old was like during his press conference.

“We had our first meetings with Coach Callahan. Pulling my tape and just going over situationally, like ‘is it worth the risk here in this situation?'” Dart said in a media interaction during the Giants’ OTAs. “That’s what we talked about a ton, just situationally being smart. At the same time, just having the experience last year sitting out two games, I haven’t done that in my career. I hated that time of not being out there with my teammates. So I obviously understand one of the most important things is to be out there.”

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In Dart’s rookie season, he played 14 games, starting 12 of them. In that span, he threw for 15 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He proved himself to be a legitimate dual-threat QB as he rushed for 487 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.

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But a recurring issue throughout his rookie season was the repeated concussion scare. He had five concussion evaluations across 10 games. His style of play meant that he consistently absorbed hits weekly, which eventually led to him missing two games. So for him to start making mature decisions is not only an honest statement but a key to his success this upcoming year. As the popular adage goes, the best ability is availability. And Dart has to be healthy and out there on the field playing in order to continue to get better and fulfill the massive expectations on his shoulders.

Dart can look upstate for an example of how making mature decisions can significantly improve your play. Josh Allen took a lot of unnecessary damage in his early years by willfully forcing contact. He certainly had the physical tools, but constantly putting his body on the line resulted in Allen missing four games during his rookie season.

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In the last couple of years, Allen has made smarter decisions and taken fewer hits when running with the football. He’s still using his running ability, but at the same time, he’s taken far fewer intentional hits and is still producing great numbers. Dart can certainly use Allen as a blueprint for working on the physical side of the game.

The QB will have all the guidance he needs from his new HC. After last year’s disappointing 4-13 finish, Brian Daboll was fired, and the franchise decided to hire John Harbaugh, who is coming off an 18-year run with the Baltimore Ravens. Harbaugh has already made clear that he expects a football-first culture inside the building. He also recently praised Dart’s obsession with the game while discussing the quarterback publicly for the first time.

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“I like his talent, his skill set, all the things he’s accomplished. But more than that, I like who he is and what he’s about. To me, he’s about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time. That’s kind of what I like doing, too,” Harbaugh said.

The Giants have made some big offseason moves to help Dart. They added former Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely to give Dart another weapon in the passing game. Giants decided to provide their QB with some protection as they went for offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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While the team is excited for his second season, Dart has been busy working on his body during the offseason.

Jaxson Dart is reshaping his body entering Year 2 with the Giants

Alongside the mental side of quarterback development, Dart spoke on how he has worked on his body and diet during the offseason. He looked visibly stronger than he did in his rookie season during the OTAs, which is what prompted the question from the reporters.

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“When you just get into the league, there’s a little bit more resources that you have when it comes to a nutrition standpoint, building out a plan. I had a really good off-season,” Dart said. “Being able to continue to make those strides, those growths. And make plans in place of where I wanted to get better at, especially with just my health and nutrition.”

Given the number of hits he absorbed during his rookie year, much of the conversation around Dart’s offseason centered on the quarterback needing to become physically stronger without sacrificing mobility.

Dart prioritized movement and flexibility just as much as added strength. He asked whether there was any danger of becoming too muscular, and a comparison was raised to Tim Tebow’s physique. “No, I’m not close to that. I’m not like Tim Tebow,” he said. “I’m probably the most mobile I’ve been in my career right now. From just my hips, and you know the disassociation from my upper body to my lower body, being able to make throws. I think my body’s in the best shape it’s been.”

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With the Giants coming into this year with a massive increase in expectations, Dart remaining healthy is going to be key for them. While there are not many doubters about his game, the Big Blue army will be hoping the QB can take the second-year leap and help the franchise get into the playoffs for the first time since 2022.