Giants QB Russell Wilson Drops Strong Career Reminder After Making Personal Announcement Away From New York

Russell Wilson has started just three games with the Giants this season. That’s a sharp drop from his earlier seasons, where he started 11 games just last season with the Steelers. Now with only three games left on the schedule, Wilson seems determined to remind the Giants’ front office that they should bet on him again.

That came into focus when CBS Sports shared a post on Instagram titled “QBs this season to throw for 450+ yards in a game.” The post highlighted a short list: Matthew Stafford, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco, and Wilson himself. On Friday, December 19, Wilson reposted it to his Instagram story. He also tagged the official New York Giants page, reminding them that this QB can still take center stage. But the post came with a twist that hit like a reality check.

“It hasn’t turned out well for QBs who have thrown for 450+ yards in a game,” read the caption of the post.

By reposting the CBS Sports graphic and tagging the Giants, Wilson pointed directly to his 450-yard game as proof he can still deliver elite production.

Wilson earned that spot with a fabulous outing against the Cowboys in Week 2. He completed over 73% of his passes for 450 yards, with one interception and three touchdowns (that’s all the touchdowns he’s managed this entire season, all in that one game). Even so, the Giants fell short, losing 37-40 in overtime.

The veteran got another shot after that, but as New York stumbled to an 0-3 start, they benched him for rookie Jaxson Dart. For Wilson, the benching this season hasn’t just hurt professionally or personally; it has also stung his wallet.

NY signed him to a one-year, $10.5 million contract this offseason, and it loads up with performance incentives he hasn’t hit. For instance, performance marks like a 96+ passer rating or 64%+ completion rate each unlock $500,000, as do 20 touchdown passes paired with an 88 passer rating.

None of these are in play with his season stats of 58% completion, 831 passing yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and zero game-winning drives. Playoff incentives exist, too, but with the Giants at 2-12, those are off the table. That being said, even as Russ battles these struggles on and off the field, his philanthropy always sets him apart.

Russell Wilson launches a new foundation center in LA

Away from the gridiron grind, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, run the Why Not You Foundation, which they started back in 2014 to “change the world, one child at a time.” They consistently raise awareness through events and donations, and now they’re taking it to the next level with big expansions.

“So proud to be launching another @whynotyoufdn center in LA!!!” Wilson wrote in his Instagram story on Wednesday, December 17.

The new center partners with the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena. This marks the foundation’s third location after ones in Atlanta and Pennsylvania. Next on the list are New York City and Seattle.

Just this Thanksgiving, the couple donated $3 million to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in NYC through the foundation. While announcing it, Wilson laid out the heartfelt drive behind their work.

“Ciara and I created the Why Not You Foundation, inspired by my father’s ‘Why Not You’ attitude, for kids to follow their dreams, and we believe every child deserves a safe space where they can thrive,” Wilson said in November.

While this football season hasn’t drawn a spotlight on the field for Wilson, his philanthropic work proves the veteran’s impact extends far beyond the stat sheet.