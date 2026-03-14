Ravens GM Gives Honest Opinion on John Harbaugh Taking Several Players to Giants

Essentials Inside The Story The New York Giants are starting to look a lot like the Baltimore Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta offered a candid reaction as familiar Baltimore faces made their way to New York

Rising quarterback Jaxson Dart reportedly played an important role in shaping one of the Giants' biggest offseason decisions

The fingerprints of head coach John Harbaugh are already starting to show in East Rutherford. After spending nearly two decades building a culture with the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran coach hasn’t exactly left that world behind. Now leading the New York Giants, Harbaugh has spent the early days of free agency bringing in several familiar faces from his days in Baltimore, reshaping the locker room with players he once trusted. The moves have been hard to miss, and even Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had a surprisingly candid reaction as the Giants began to look a little more like Baltimore.

“People want our players. It’s flattering,” DeCosta said. “It means we’re doing a good job. I wish coach the best. He’s a great coach. He’s a special friend of mine. As I said, he’s currently still my neighbor. I love those guys. And those players that he’s gotten, I love those players. I’ve been texting a few of those guys. I wish them the best. But again, I think it’s hard to lose players, but it means you’re doing a good job.”

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These comments from Eric DeCosta came after John Harbaugh and the Giants signed four players from the Ravens during the initial phase of NFL free agency. Kicking off this list were defensive back Ar’Darius Washington and All-Pro punter Jordan Stout, who agreed to terms when the NFL’s free agency period began. After these deals, the Big Blue completed the blockbuster signing of tight end Isaiah Likely to a three-year deal worth $40 million. After Likely, the Giants brought in another Harbaugh favorite by acquiring fullback Patrick Ricard.

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While many may feel these signings are only a result of Harbaugh’s familiarity with the Ravens after spending nearly two decades in Baltimore, the actual reason is more technical. According to ESPN, the Ravens used the third-most 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) in the league at 35.9%. Similarly, Baltimore also led the league in 22 personnel (two running backs, two tight ends) at 8.3%.

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Looking at overall numbers, Baltimore had at least two tight ends on the field for more than 50% of their offensive plays, including all heavy formations. With John Harbaugh wishing to continue a similar system in the Big Apple, these signings from Baltimore make a lot more sense.

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Highlighting these factors, New York’s new tight end, Isaiah Likely, also spoke about his relationship with head coach Harbaugh on the Up and Adams show. Likely was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the 139th overall pick, and has since become one of the most talented players in his position.

“John loves me. I feel like I was the first person to call John when he got hired,” said Likely on March 4. “After I was telling everyone on the ‘Gruden Show’ [that] he’s the culture piece that you need. He’s instilling the discipline to understand that adversity happens, and what are you going to do when it happens. He’s going to bring the mantra that ‘We’re going to win every game and we’re never going to go into a game thinking less.’ I feel like that’s great for the Giants organization.”

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While John Harbaugh played a key role in bringing the Ravens’ star tight end to the Giants, he wasn’t the only factor that prompted Isaiah Likely to join the Big Blue. Another key franchise cornerstone played a crucial role in this deal.

Likely reveals Giants QB1’s role in his decision to go to New York

After an incredible rookie season, New York Giants star Jaxson Dart has emerged as a potential franchise quarterback. Dart completed 216 of 339 passes (63.7%) for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 91.7 rating. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine rushing touchdowns, setting a Giants franchise record for rushing scores by a quarterback.

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With these stellar numbers at one of the biggest markets in the league, the NFL world took notice, including Isaiah Likely. Hence, the former Ravens star revealed Dart played a big role in his decision to sign with the Giants.

“He got me here,” Likely said, as per Giants Wire, before praising the former Ole Miss star. “Man, Jaxson, you know, a great quarterback, a great young quarterback. Obviously shows a lot of charisma when he’s out there. Excited to get out there and play with him. When you watch him, you see the type of drive he has to win any game by any means necessary. You love that when you have a quarterback like that that’s ready to do whatever it takes to win the game.”

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With John Harbaugh reuniting with familiar faces from Baltimore, the Giants appear to be building something special in New York. If the early offseason moves are any indication, Big Blue could be a legitimate contender sooner than most expected.