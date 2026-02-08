Giants RB Cam Skattebo Announces Post-Retirement Plans After Bold Super Bowl Proclamation

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Skattebo identifies a post-football career path following a viral confrontation.

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo’s explosive talent is matched only by his larger-than-life personality, and now he’s making plans for a future that’s just as audacious as his on-field play. He is channeling that persona by announcing plans for a second career, one that would put him in a different kind of arena after he hangs up his cleats.

And that same confidence is fueling a bold proclamation he and his quarterback just made about the Giants’ Super Bowl chances.

“There’s a chance,” Cam Skattebo said during an interview with TMZ. “I mean, I feel like I’m a pretty good actor, so there’s a chance there. There are a bunch of chances I feel like I can do something outside of football when I’m done playing. I’m not too sure where I’m going to go with that, but WWE is definitely an option.”

However, these post-retirement plans of working with the WWE aren’t his first foray into pro wrestling, as Cam Skattebo created a massive stir after his appearance on a Monday Night Raw show in the Big Apple alongside comedian Andrew Schulz and a few other teammates.

During a segment where the faction The Judgment Day took the stage, WWE wrestler Dominik Mysterio began taunting Schulz and then turned his attention to Skattebo, mocking the Giants’ lack of recent championships. When Mysterio shoved Schulz, the Giants’ rookie stood up and shoved wrestler JD McDonagh to the ground, leading to a brief scuffle.

While many have enjoyed this side of Skattebo, several criticized the rookie as he was in the middle of rehab for a surgically repaired dislocated ankle. The injury, suffered during the October 26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, put an end to a strong start where Skattebo ran for 410 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also added 207 yards and two scores on 24 receptions.

Although Skattebo has announced his interest in the ring, he hasn’t wavered from his commitment to the New York Giants. With Super Bowl LX festivities taking over the league, the running back and his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, made a bold proclamation for the 2026 NFL season.

Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart issue bold Super Bowl aspirations

As the New York Giants continue to wait for the Lombardi Trophy after their Super Bowl-winning season in 2012, their new young core has announced big plans for bringing back the glory days to the Big Apple. The star duo made an appearance on an Up & Adams episode ahead of Super Bowl LX and were asked about their aspirations of winning the Lombardi Trophy.

“We’ll see it soon,” Dart responded, with a nod from Skattebo. “We’ll touch it when we earn it.”

While this appears to be a huge claim for a team that finished with just four wins, the franchise has made major moves in this direction by hiring celebrated Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. With this signing and their exciting core of Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Abdul Carter, and Cam Skattebo, the Giants may not have to wait long to see a championship in New York.