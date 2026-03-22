Giants RB Cam Skattebo Changes Tune on Making Fun of CTE & Asthma After Public Backlash

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Skattebo's comments from two weeks ago go viral again.

Damontre Moore is furious about the “ignorant statement” made by the RB on brain trauma.

Amid this controversy, Skattebo gives his injury timeline.

Controversies and Cam Skattebo? That seems to be a recurring pattern. First, there was a WWE event appearance while on IR, followed by a lawsuit stemming from a 2023 golf cart incident at Arizona State. Then, on March 10, he made controversial comments about brain trauma. Now, as those remarks go viral again two weeks later, Skattebo’s words reflect a tonal shift.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo issued a clarification about his recent comments on CTE and asthma, creating a major stir on social media. The star rookie out of Arizona State had an entertaining first year in the league, where fans fell in love with his over-the-top personality. However, Skattebo faced criticism and scrutiny for his actions, like the recent incident, prompting the star running back to apologize for his comments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma,” Cam Skattebo shared via X. “It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love !!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The detailed apology from the Giants star is in reaction to his comments on the Bring the Juice podcast. The 24-year-old was questioned on whether he believes CTE is real. Skattebo responded by calling it an “excuse” before taking a similar stance on asthma.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, asthma’s fake too,” Skattebo said, adding at one point that people should “just breathe air.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments have drawn criticism, as both issues are serious health concerns, not only in the NFL space but on a global level. CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a progressive neurological disease caused by repeated blows to the head. A buildup of abnormal tau protein in the brain, which can damage blood vessels while disrupting functions tied to memory, mood, and impulse control, causes the condition. One can only definitively diagnose the condition posthumously.

Furthermore, a 2023 Boston University study revealed that roughly 92% of former NFL players whose brains were examined were dealing with CTE, while the league finally acknowledged a link between football and the condition in 2016. Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau, tight end Aaron Hernandez, and wide receiver Vincent Jackson are some players who suffer from CTE.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that has affected the lives of millions and has been life-threatening in severe cases. According to the American Lung Association, factors contributing to potentially fatal asthma are family history, allergies, occupational exposure, viral respiratory infections, smoking, air pollution, and obesity.

Players like Emmitt Smith and Cam Heyward use inhalers and are under strict medical management to help them manage breathing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

These facts highlight that the seriousness of these health concerns can’t be ignored. In fact, former NFL players have already started calling him out.

“I’m sorry, but this is probably the most ignorant statement made by both of these guys!” wrote Damontre Moore on the footballforever post on Instagram. “I get it, you’re young. It might not have affected you yet, but if you’re fortunate enough to play past five years, just pay attention to your friends and the people around you. I guarantee you he’ll be singing a different tone in a few years.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Oct 26, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo 44 looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251026_lbm_se7_005

Meanwhile, as the controversy unfolds, Cam Skattebo is focusing on his recovery after his first season with the New York Giants was cut short. Addressing his progress, the Arizona State product shared a positive update for Giants fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Skattebo issues a positive update after his gruesome injury

After starting his career with 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns in seven games, Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome injury during his eighth game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles that required emergency surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The running back tore his ligament while dislocating his ankle, causing a compound wound. However, with the 2025-26 season concluding, Skattebo shared a positive update on his recovery, four months after the injury.

“I feel good. Getting healthy, a couple months out, so I’m starting to put it in the past and get over the hard part and get back to work,” Skattebo said, as per Fox News Digital.

Despite a rocky rookie year marked by injury and controversy, Cam Skattebo has shown maturity by owning his mistakes and focusing on his recovery. Giants fans will be eagerly awaiting his return next season.