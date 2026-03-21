Giants RB Cam Skattebo’s Controversial Claim About Brain Trauma Goes Viral Again

Controversies seem to follow the New York Giants’ rookie running back Cam Skattebo wherever he goes. First, appearing at a WWE event while being on IR, then a lawsuit regarding a 2023 golf cart incident at Arizona State, followed by a fine for violating concussion protocol. Now, he has another controversial claim that is circulating on the internet like wildfire. On March 10, he appeared on the “Bring the Juice” podcast and made some controversial comments about brain trauma. And now it is going viral again after two weeks.

“No,” said Cam Skattebo when asked whether CTE is real on the Bring the Juice podcast, via MLFootball. “It’s an excuse.”

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The host, Frank Dalena, seemed to enjoy the running back’s answer. Dalena further added that he believes asthma is also fake. Surprisingly, Skattebo agreed.

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“That’s a good take,” said Cam Skattebo.

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CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated brain trauma. Since the NFL is a body-contact game, concussions are pretty common in the league. After conducting research since 2008, a study by Boston University’s CTE centre in 2023 announced that 345 of 376 NFL players have been diagnosed with CTE. The research was done after studying their brain. Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau, tight end Aaron Hernandez, and wide receiver Vincent Jackson are a few of the players who suffer from CTE.

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That goes for asthma as well. High-profile players like Emmitt Smith and Cam Heyward use inhalers and are under strict medical management to help them manage breathing challenges. Despite all the scientific backing, the Giants’ RB somehow came up with the notion that CTE is fake. Moreover, Skattebo has barely gotten a real taste of the NFL. Deemed to bring a spark to the team’s offense, a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles put an end to all those hopes. However, before being placed on IR, he added 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 101 rush attempts.

He also posted 207 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 23 receptions. Although not elite numbers, these figures are great for a rookie who also had eight games to show his talents. But his controversies outside the field seem to be making him more popular than his on-field performance. He made the comments a few weeks ago, but they are still circulating online. Although it got him viral again, it was for the wrong reasons. Amid his controversial take on CTE, a former Giants defensive end has also raised his voice against the running back.

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Damontre Moore calls out Cam Skattebo for his controversial take

Cam Skattebo’s controversial takes have always caused a lot of ruckuses on the internet. But the latest one seems to take it one step further. The CTE comment is likely to upset the entire league, and likewise, former NFL players have already started calling him out. Former defensive end Damontre Moore is unhappy with the statement and called him out on social media.

“I’m sorry, but this is probably the most ignorant statement made by both of these guys!” wrote Damontre Moore on footballforever post on Instagram. “I get it you’re young. It might not have affected you yet, but if you’re fortunate enough to play past five years, just pay attention to your friends and the people around you I guarantee you he’ll be singing a different tone in a few years.”

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The Giants drafted Moore in 2013, and he played for the franchise for three seasons. After leaving the franchise in 2015, he played for various NFL and CFL teams before hanging up his cleats in 2024. Moore suffered multiple injuries during his professional career, and hearing Skattebo speak so lightly about them made him speak up about the situation.

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According to him, the RB is young and may feel “untouchable.” However, it is wrong to say such things, especially since there are people who have suffered from both CTE and asthma. It is disrespectful to those people. Regardless, it is not the first time a former NFL player has called him out. Last year in June, former quarterback Cam Newton called him out after Skattebo failed to recognize Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

So, Skattebo has already caught a lot of attention in his rookie season. He is expected to be 100% fit before the new season begins. It will be interesting to see if he makes the headlines for his on-field performances or his off-the-field antics overshadow his stats.