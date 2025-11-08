Giants Ready to Fire Brian Daboll After Tough Message From Jaxson Dart’s Family, Opines Insider

The New York Giants find themselves at the bottom of the NFC East with a 7-2 record after three straight losses. Now the spotlight isn’t just on their on-field struggles anymore, it’s on the sidelines. With “firing” rumours already swirling around their head coach, things can get really tense for Brian Daboll in the coming games.

“If this is ugly in Chicago on Sunday, I can see it happening on Monday,” Evan Roberts, host on WFAN, said. The sword has been hanging over Daboll since the week 7 defeat against the Denver Broncos. Roberts’ speculation has just added fuel to the fire.

“The Giants were firing Brian Daboll off the plane after the collapse in Denver. He was fired. Ownership got together, and cooler heads prevailed. They decided not to fire Brian Daboll off the plane in Denver,” WFAN co-host Shaun Morash said. But it is not just the talks; Brian Daboll hasn’t been able to make an impact as the fans expected this season.

New York is below the halfway mark, sitting at the 18th position offensively with an average of 322 yards per game and 24 touchdowns.

Jaxson Dart’s father calls out Brian Daboll after the loss to San Francisco

Things got heated off the field after Jaxson Dart took a beating against the 49ers. His dad, Brandon Dart, didn’t hold back, publicly criticizing the head coach for not pulling out Jaxson despite the QB taking serious hits. Brandon made his frustration clear by liking an X post bashing the Giants with the caption “Gives this team his all every week and gets absolutely nothing in return smh.” The post also showed a picture of Jaxson Dart on the sidelines in pain. Things got worse when Daboll refused to take any responsibility for it.

“It was 34-24, we had three timeouts left,” Daboll said of not lifting Dart in the final minutes. “Went for the onside [kick]. If we would have held them there, get the ball back with, say, 50 seconds, so we are going to try to play till the end there. That’s what we’re going to do.” Even when asking about the defense, which showed no signs of improvement, giving up more than 30 points for the third straight game, he said, “None of us did a good enough job.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 talks with head coach Brian Daboll during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250723_vtc_cb6_11298

Reports are surfacing that Brian Daboll’s leadership and ineffective playcalling have compelled the locker room and owner John Mara to start losing confidence in him.

The Giants have given up 105 points over the last three games, but Daboll has continued to be loyal to his defensive coordinator, Shaun Bowen. The 50-year-old head coach has to step up and make some fruitful decisions for the team; or, a change in the leadership is the only option left for the front desk.

