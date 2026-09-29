Released Odell Beckham Jr. Sends a 4-Word Message on Giants Exit Just Weeks After Return

The Giants had already spent most of Sunday keeping Odell Beckham Jr. out of the action. Then MetLife started asking for him. During New York’s 12-7 win over Tennessee, a loud “OBJ! OBJ!” chant broke out from the stands. It was an unusual soundtrack for a receiver who had spent most of the afternoon watching from the sideline.

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Just days earlier, there had been reason to think Beckham’s wait might finally be over. He had made the Giants’ roster after a strong preseason, and head coach John Harbaugh had said the veteran had earned his spot. Even ahead of the Titans game, there had been talk of Beckham seeing a larger role. That question became a lot easier to answer Tuesday. The Giants have released Beckham after just three regular-season games, according to reports, bringing his much-anticipated return to New York to an abrupt end. Beckham’s own reaction to the news was even more direct

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“I just got released,” he texted NFL insider Josina Anderson, and Anderson shared it on X.

But there was a little more to the timing than Beckham simply falling out of favor.

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The Giants had reached a point where they needed to make a decision on Braxton Berrios, their punt returner, after using him as a practice-squad elevation in each of the first three games. With those elevations exhausted, Berrios needed a permanent roster spot to continue playing. ESPN reported that Beckham’s roster spot was in jeopardy as that decision approached, and the Giants subsequently moved Berrios onto the active roster.

That made Beckham’s lack of involvement harder to overlook. He had not played an NFL regular-season game since Week 14 of the 2024 season with Miami and had spent all of 2025 out of the league. When he returned to New York this spring, even making the 53-man roster was supposed to be a test, not a guarantee.

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Harbaugh had made that clear before the season. After Beckham’s three-catch, 53-yard preseason finale against the Jets, the coach stopped short of promising him a job. Once the roster was finalized, however, Harbaugh said Beckham had “earned it” and that, from beginning to end, “he earned his spot.” Beckham had gone from trying to prove he still belonged in the league to preparing for his second chapter in New York.

The problem was that the second chapter never really reached the field. Beckham played 11 snaps in Week 1, three in Week 2 and six against Tennessee. He finished the three-game return without a catch and with just one target, a Jameis Winston pass in the Titans game that was nearly intercepted.

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That target was especially notable because offensive coordinator Matt Nagy had spent the previous week explaining that Beckham was not simply an emergency backup. “We’re trying to slowly package him in some things offensively,” Nagy said, adding that there were plays for him in the game plan that the Giants simply had not reached.

Then came Sunday. Harbaugh had suggested the Titans game would be the ideal time to get Beckham more involved. Instead, he played six snaps. At one point, the MetLife crowd began chanting his name, creating an odd scene: the fans were asking for the receiver while the offense continued without him.

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The Giants’ circumstances had also changed since Beckham first made the roster. Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury forced Winston into the starting role, and Nagy acknowledged that losing a mobile quarterback meant losing some of the things Dart had brought to the offense. New York leaned heavily on its running game in the 12-7 win over Tennessee, with Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris combining for 112 rushing yards.

That did not necessarily mean Beckham had no place in the offense. It did, however, leave him fighting for opportunities behind Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney and rookie Malachi Fields while also offering no obvious role on special teams. NFL Network reported that nearly all of the Giants’ wide-receiver targets through three games had gone to those three players, leaving Beckham with little path to a larger workload without an injury or a change in the plan.

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And that is where the reported mutual nature of the split becomes important. Jordan Schultz reported that Beckham was looking for an opportunity where he could have a larger role, while the Giants had a roster decision of their own to make. Schultz described the mutual parting as “beneficial for everyone,” rather than portraying the move as a sudden falling-out.

It also explains why the Giants were not simply holding onto Beckham for the sake of the reunion. The team had already shown that the nostalgia mattered, Beckham got his old No. 13 back, returned to the franchise where he became a three-time Pro Bowler and was introduced with the starters before the season opener against Dallas. But once the games began, New York needed production and roster flexibility more than another chapter of nostalgia.

That return had started with considerably more promise. Beckham caught seven passes for 76 yards during the preseason, including three catches for 53 yards against the Jets in his final audition. He had also gone through the summer without missing a practice after spending the entire previous season out of the NFL.

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His absence in 2025 was not simply a matter of choosing to sit out. Beckham was suspended for the first six games of that season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy and ultimately did not sign with a team. His last regular-season action before the Giants reunion had therefore come in December 2024 with the Dolphins, where he caught nine passes for 54 yards.

That long gap made his successful roster bid more significant, and made the speed of this exit more striking. Harbaugh himself described Beckham’s return after so much time away as something that had required him to overcome long odds.

Now Beckham is moving on again. He is not expected to return to the Giants’ practice squad, according to ESPN, and the veteran receiver is instead looking for another opportunity where he can get on the field more consistently.

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That leaves his second Giants stint at 20 offensive snaps by the game-by-game count, one target and zero receptions. It is a remarkably small statistical footprint for a player whose first five seasons in New York produced 390 catches, 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Yet Beckham’s larger career is not defined by those three games. He leaves the Giants with 575 career receptions, 7,987 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns across 122 regular-season games, along with a Super Bowl LVI ring from his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

And, at least publicly, he is not treating this exit as the end.

“More from Odell Beckham Jr. to me who’s not done yet: ‘One door closes another door opens. I promise you that!’” Josina Anderson reported in another X post.

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For a player who had spent the summer fighting just to get back onto an NFL roster, the next question is no longer whether Beckham can return to the Giants. It is whether another team gives him the role he never got the chance to have in New York.