Giants Reportedly Make Final Decision on Jaxson Dart’s QB1 Status After JJ McCarthy Trade

The New York Giants did not waste time responding to Jaxson Dart’s season- ending injury. Just days after the quarterback underwent surgery on his left knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, New York acquired former No. 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

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The move immediately raised questions about Dart’s future in New York. McCarthy is only 23, has 10 NFL starts, and arrived as a highly regarded first-round prospect just two years ago, making the trade more than a simple move for an emergency backup.

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But according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants have already made their stance on Dart clear.

“The acquisition of J.J. McCarthy has zero impact at the moment on the future of Jaxson Dart. He’s the #Giants QB of the future. Seems obvious but apparently needs to be said,” Raanan wrote on X on Tuesday.

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That distinction matters because McCarthy’s arrival comes after Jameis Winston struggled to provide much offensive production in Dart’s absence. Winston led New York to a 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, but the Giants managed only 238 yards without scoring a touchdown.

Head coach John Harbaugh, in the meantime, confirmed that Winston will remain the starter against the Arizona Cardinals.

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“Jameis is starting. You guys asked me that [Sunday] night. He’s our starting quarterback, and that’s how we’re rolling,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll be ready to play this next game and going forward. … I’m looking forward to seeing where we go, and as we go, we’ll get a chance to build around Jameis’s strengths.”

That leaves McCarthy as the backup behind Dart, rather than someone brought in to replace him.

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Dart had already taken control of the Giants’ offense after New York selected him 25th overall in 2025. He entered 2026 as the clear starter and opened the season against the Dallas Cowboys with 284 total yards and three passing touchdowns in a Week 1 win.

However, his season ended much sooner than expected. Dart injured his knee during the Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and further evaluation revealed damage that required surgery.

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The Giants now have another young first-round quarterback in the building, but McCarthy arrives with a very different resume. He missed his entire rookie season because of a knee injury before going 6-4 in his 10 starts for Minnesota in 2025. He completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

McCarthy eventually fell behind Kyler Murray and veteran Carson Wentz on the Vikings’ depth chart, prompting Minnesota to move on for a fifth-round pick.

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There is also a familiar connection between McCarthy and the Harbaughs. He played under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, winning a national championship, and will now work for Jim’s brother in New York.

“[Jim] always had good things to say about JJ,” John Harbaugh said. “I mean, I kind of watched it. I was following Michigan when Jim was coaching there.”

For now, the Giants appear to have two separate plans. Winston gets the immediate starting opportunity, while McCarthy gets a chance to rebuild his career in a new environment. Dart, meanwhile, remains the quarterback New York is building toward once he is healthy.