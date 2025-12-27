Respect Pours In For Russell Wilson After Giants QB’s $3,000,000 Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Wilson donated $3 Million to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York

Wilson’s passion for hospitals stems from his childhood

Russell Wilson has been active in charity since his rookie year

At 37, Russell Wilson may no longer be the Super Bowl-winning quarterback he once was, but his commitment to giving back remains as strong as ever. Through his Why Not Foundation, Wilson has established himself as one of the NFL’s leading philanthropists and recently donated millions to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York, as announced on Good Morning America.

Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital shared the clip from GMA about Russell Wilson’s $3 million donation, along with a message of appreciation for him and his foundation. The New York Giants quarterback responded with gratitude.

“Grateful to you guys!!!” Wilson posted on his Instagram stories.

This magnanimous donation by Wilson will go towards the medical center’s pediatric programs. These funds will help improve the hospital’s common area, where patients will have a chance to engage in therapeutic and creative activities away from doctors and treatments.

Similarly, the children’s holiday shop will also receive a major upgrade, where kids can choose donated gifts for themselves and their families. The Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital has been a passion project for Wilson, as he visits the medical center every Tuesday, his off day, during a typical week of practice with the Giants.

When asked about what motivates him to continue these philanthropic gestures, the QB explained how his familial situation pushed him to venture into this field.

“I started going to children’s hospitals, because my dad was unfortunately always in the hospital — he had diabetes — and my mom was an ER nurse,” Wilson said in an interview with GMA. “For me, I thought, like, how can I make a difference somewhere? Every time I walk in a room, I’m praying for a miracle, something great to happen. And I’ve seen those miracles happen time and time again.”

Alongside this donation to the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, Russell Wilson’s Why Not Foundation also recently donated $500,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Southwest ATL Cares program to combat food insecurity across the city.

Initiatives like these aren’t a new thing for Russell, as he has been one of the most active NFL players in this space since his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks, earning him the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020. Like this recognition from the league, the NFL community also poured in messages of adoration and blessings for Russell Wilson after this recent announcement.

Fans celebrate Russell Wilson for his $3 million donation

Although Russell Wilson has faced a lot of criticism for his decline in performance on the field, the Super Bowl XLVIII winner has been one of the most loved and respected players in the league. And this adoration was on display as the New York Giants star pledged a massive $3 million donation to the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital.

“Our generation’s Walter Payton. He continuously gives and service-oriented. 🔥❤️” One fan commented while another wrote, “That’s why he’ll always be my favorite NFL player. 💚💙.”

Similarly, supporters highlighted how Russell Wilson continues to take his foundation to every city he plays for, as the veteran quarterback has represented the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside time in Seattle and New York.

“I love he/they are this way in every city he plays in😍,” one fan commented while another shared, “❤️❤️❤️ they are always given to every city he plays. God Bless them 🙏🏽” While a Steelers fan highlighted his charitable work in the Steel City by writing, “He and his wife were very charitable while in Pittsburgh, too. ❤️”

Reactions like these have helped Russell Wilson emerge as one of the best role models from the NFL, and hence his fans would hope to see Dangeruss showcase his magical ability one last time on the football field as the 37-year-old enters the twilight of his career.