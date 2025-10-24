Respect Pours In for Russell Wilson & Ciara After Giants QB’s $21M Announcement

Few share a bond with their fans and community quite like New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his family. Be it Seattle or New York, the veteran QB makes it a point to give back to the community. His wife, Ciara Wilson, has been an equal partner in those efforts. Together, through their Why Not You Foundation, the couple has seen success in their several charitable initiatives. Recently, they excitedly shared the news of yet another project for a good reason.

Youth Athlete of the Year, powered by Colossal, has recently announced that $21.6 million has been raised for the two organizations for their work. “So Grateful and Honored! $21.6 Million Raised!” Russell Wilson wrote on X. “@ciara & I are Excited & Proud of our @WhyNotYouFdn ! Blessed to give Half of it to our partners @TheVFoundation ! Youth Athlete of the Year was a true success! #WhyNotYou.”

In addition to that, the quarterback also took to his Instagram and wrote: “@ciara & I are so grateful for the calling to impact others! More Lives to Impact….Pumped to be giving half of it to our amazing partners @the V foundation.”

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was started by basketball coach Jim Valvano. And till now, the organization has awarded nearly $400 million into revolutionary cancer research across North America.

As for the Youth Athlete of the Year competition, it is a part of 3BRAND, which is a youth clothing and lifestyle brand created by Wilson and his wife. The winner of the competition is 13-year-old Tripp. The new Youth Athlete of the Year showed the true spirit of athleticism, and hence will take home the championship title and get $25,000 to invest in their future.

Last but not least, he will even be featured in a 3BRAND ad in Sports Illustrated.

With this initiative, the Wilson couple again won hearts. And no doubt, amid their hectic schedules in their career in sports and music, the couple has continued their work for the community. Back in August, the two hosted a $3 million fundraising dinner through their Why Not You Foundation.

The event featured Chef Masaharu Morimoto, live performances, and full support from New York. And the outpour of love on social media for all this work is just a reminder of how much the fans love and support the couple.

Fans pour in love for Russell Wilson and Ciara’s wholesome gesture

“Let’s keep going!!! No weapon formed against us shall prosper,” a fan encouraged the couple’s efforts. The Wilson duo started their work through the organization back in 2014. And since then, Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation has been dedicated to providing young kids with help in health, education, and food.

“Congratulations to you, Ciara, and team!” another wrote. Over the last decade, the foundation has achieved a lot. They’ve successfully launched Why Not You Centers in Seattle and Atlanta, teamed up with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, and carried out numerous other initiatives to make a real difference. And the two hope to continue their work, as CiCi acknowledged in Russell’s post.

“Truly proud of this moment!” Ciara commented. “Beyond grateful we get to celebrate, uplift, and support the young athletes of the world! A huge thank you to everyone that joined us on this mission! @WhyNotYouFdn #WhyNotYou”

But apart from the foundation’s programs, Russell has been deeply involved personally, working closely to boost the foundation’s impact by advocating for pediatric cancer. He also makes it a point to visit hospitals in every city he plays for.

“You are such a great human being. God bless you,” a fan wrote under Wilson’s post, showing their love for his work.

So, it’s not just about money for him and Ciara. They dedicate their time and energy to the people who need it most. During these hospital visits, Russell meets with patients and children, talks to them, and motivates them. And he always leaves inspired by their life and struggles.