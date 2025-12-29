Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Makes a Strong Request After Major Off-Field Issues in New York

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In Week 17, the New York Giants walked out with a loud 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. For the Giants fans, it was only win number three. However, one big positive for the team is rookie Abdul Carter. After the recent win, he made it clear he wants more than just applause.

After the game, Carter went straight to X and wrote, “good dub, I need dat roty. see yall next week!!”

The former Penn State Nittany Lions star joined the MetLife Stadium team as the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since then, he has played like it. Even through chaos and noise around the locker room, his focus never moved.

In Week 17, Carter posted three tackles and added half a sack. That pushed his season line to four sacks. It also includes two forced fumbles and 43 total tackles across 16 games. Those are not empty stats. Instead, they are timely plays. Because of that, his name belongs in the Defensive Rookie of the Year talk heading into the final week.

Throughout the season, that buzz already existed. Back in mid-November, NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice ranked Carter No. 2 on his Defensive Rookie of the Year list. Only Browns defender Carson Schwesinger sat above him. Filice highlighted Carter’s burst, power, and feel for big moments.

“The truth is that he has been disruptive as a pass rusher, easily leading all rookies with 35 QB pressures, per NGS,” Filice wrote.

Now, the case is stronger. Carter logged a sack in three straight games before Week 17. Plus, he wrecked the Commanders in Week 15 with two forced fumbles. Finally, Big Blue closes the year against America’s Team. A rough season ends in the Big D. Still, if Carter grabs ROTY, Big Blue Nation gets a real win to hold on to.

This is a developing story…