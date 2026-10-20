Russell Wilson and More Flood Giants Star With Messages After Major Personal Announcement

This year might be the best one yet for New York Giants star Tyrone Tracy Jr., as he has experienced several joyful moments, from his wedding to the latest exciting news.

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“Help me welcome our Twins into this world 🌎 Blessed by the Lord himself! Couple of Two, Into a Family of 4❤️ TYG🙏🏽,” Tracy and his wife, Zoe Rollon Tracy, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

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The carousel post showcased Tracy and Zoe in a hospital, with his wife lying on the bed, and both of them having photos with the twin babies. There was also a video posted at the end of the same post of Tracy doing a “rock the baby” celebration after he scored one of his two total touchdowns in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, quietly giving the fans a hint about his newborn babies.

“Blessed with the sweetest family, I love yall so much❤️most surreal experience of my life,” Zoe wrote under the Instagram post.

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The couple announced their pregnancy back in June, when the two jointly posted pictures of themselves holding a paper with the title “The Newborn Times,” with an expected arrival month of November given on the paper, including a quote saying, “Prayed for one, God blessed us with two.”

“Two little surprises, One big reveal 🍼 Football season just got a lot more interesting ❤️😂 Thank You God!!” Tracy wrote in an X post back in June.

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Zoe and Tracy started dating in March 2023. Tracy then proposed to Zoe in January 2026, with Tracy writing, “Ever since You walked in my life God has had favor over me.”

While Russell Wilson did not comment on the pregnancy announcement that time, he liked the post. Wilson and Tracy were together in the Giants for the 2025 season, and Tracy had immense respect for the 10-time Pro Bowler.

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“Obviously, you’ve got Russ, Mr. Unlimited,” Tracy said on Good Morning Football, as he spoke of the Giants locker room and leadership. “They bring a lot of different pieces that we need. I also think, again, with Russ, he brings that leadership to where he’s more vocal, he’s speaking up, he’s letting people know where we’re going, and everyone’s on the same train. That’s what we need as a football team.”

Wilson was also one of the people who have always supported Tracy. During last season in September, when Tracy suffered a dislocated shoulder, Wilson was one of the first to speak publicly.

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“It’s tough when you see a guy like Tracy, one of your star running backs, go down with a shoulder on the sideline,” Wilson said.

Now, as Tracy moves forward with his growing family, Wilson has shown continued support for the third-year running back.

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“What a blessing,” wrote Wilson on the post.

Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II, who is in his sixth year, also commented on the post, writing, “Congrats fam‼️”

Congratulations poured in from even more teammates, with third-year cornerback Andru Phillips commenting, “Congrats yall!!”

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Former Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins also replied to the post, “Congrats fam🙏🏽”

Fourth-year cornerback Deonte Banks commented on social media, writing, “congratss brudda.”

As the Giants fight for a playoff return, Tracy’s year has been phenomenal, including two total touchdowns in the game before his twins’ birth. With the season ongoing, Tracy can now focus on football while his wife recovers from childbirth.