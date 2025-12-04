Russell Wilson Announces Career Move That Finally Paves Way For Retirement After Giants Benching

Essentials Inside The Story Wilson’s demotion sparks career-after-football speculation

CBS adds Wilson as Week 14 guest analyst on The NFL Today

Giants’ coaching uncertainty deepens as losing streak continues

Russell Wilson’s time on the New York Giants’ bench is already proving more productive than his time on the field, with an announcement during the New York Giants‘ bye week. The Big Blue suffered its 11th defeat of the season after going down 33-15 against the New England Patriots, as Wilson continued on the bench. Wilson’s new role was recently unveiled by CBS, which could help him transition if he decides to call it quits after this season.

“Thrilled to have 10x Pro Bowler, 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl Champion @DangeRussWilson on to talk ball this Sunday 🔥,” read the caption shared by CBS on Instagram.

CBS Sports announced Russell Wilson as its new guest analyst on “The NFL Today” show as part of the network’s Week 14 coverage. The former Seattle Seahawks star is set to feature on both “NFL Today+” and the “NFL Today” pregame show. While he does still remain a player, this career move could pave the way for retirement plans if and when he chooses to hang up his boots.

Russell Wilson will join the show hosted by James Brown with veteran analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and Matt Ryan. Alongside this move to CBS Sports, Mr. Unlimited has also ventured out into the personalized video messaging business, as he announced on his Cameo page.

“What’s up, guys? Russell Wilson here, I’m super, super excited about doing something I’ve been wanting to do for years,” Wilson said on a video posted to his Cameo page. “You guys have been asking for inspirational videos about faith, life, sports, anything you guys need coming your way. Unlimited videos on Cameo. Let’s go.”

With these decisions, it certainly feels that Russell Wilson is creating a plan for life after football. Wilson spent seven weeks as Dart’s backup and last took the field in Week 10 after the rookie QB suffered a concussion.

In that game against the Bears, Wilson completed just three of seven pass attempts for 45 yards while letting a double-digit lead slip through his fingers before being subsequently benched. Since then, interim head coach Mike Kafka chose Jameis Winston as the QB1 in Dart’s absence, but it hasn’t changed the Giants’ fortunes.

Though Kafka has not been in charge for too long (3 games), the Giants are yet to find better form under their interim coach. With their 2-11 record, the season is more or less done and dusted for the New York Giants. Recently, there’s been a buzz about the next head coach who could finally help them get out of their 2025 slump.

Oddsmakers find new favorite for Giants’ head coach role

With disappointing performance across the board, the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll after a 2-8 start to his fourth season as the head coach. Since that decision, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named the interim HC with the franchise looking for a permanent solution come next season. For now, Kafka remains winless still.

With several names making the rounds, former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has been deemed the 3/1 favorite, according to the latest odds from Sports Betting AG. At the same time, Mike Kafka is listed with 5/1 odds to continue in the role of a permanent coach, followed by Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at 6/1. Other names on the list are Klint Kubiak, Joe Brady, Jeff Hafley, Jon Gruden, and Jason Garrett.

With rising-star rookie Jaxson Dart and some young offensive weapons like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, the Giants certainly boast a bright future ahead, and the right leadership would only increase their chances. The only question that remains for the Giants now is who could be the perfect candidate to take the Big Blue back to the promised land.