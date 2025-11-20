Russell Wilson Announces Move Away From Giants After Confirming Retirement Plans

In a career phase defined by uncertainty, Russell Wilson is focusing on a different kind of playbook, one for the mind. Just days after clarifying his stand to extend the ongoing journey with the New York Giants, the quarterback surprised fans with an inspirational appearance. While questions swirl about his future on the field, Russell Wilson just made a powerful move off of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Taking care of your mind is so important. I’m teaming up with @love_yourmind to keep that message front and center,” he wrote, sharing a video of the campaign on Instagram. “Check out the “Love Your Mind” Playbook and build your own game plan to be Limitless: LoveYourMindPlaybook.org.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

While Wilson remains officially on the Giants’ roster, his role has been limited, with minimal playing time and a backup status that leaves him on the sidelines more than on the field. His focus on mental health initiatives marks a move away from on-field action and toward impact off it.

The latest campaign by the Ad Council, “Love, Your Mind,” featured top athletes, including Russell Wilson (NFL), Karl‑Anthony Towns (NBA), Paige Bueckers (WNBA), A’ja Wilson (WNBA), and others, to talk openly about mental health. The core idea behind the campaign was that if successful athletes can take care of their minds, then anyone can.

Russell Wilson has consistently used his platform to support youth and community initiatives. Wilson and his wife, Ciara, co-founded the Why Not You Foundation in 2014, focusing on youth empowerment, health, and fighting poverty. In June 2025, the foundation partnered with the Colossal Foundation to award the Youth Athlete of the Year, giving a $25,000 prize and a Sports Illustrated feature to the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson’s latest campaign provided simple tools and resources through a “Playbook” developed with the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, to help everyday people take care of their mental health. The participation came at a time when the QB, who once led the charts, is now struggling to establish himself, even as a backup. However, this wasn’t the first time Wilson stepped forward to talk about his mental health.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

When Russell Wilson gave a physical and mental health update before the Giants

Russell Wilson has often sought moments to prioritize and talk about his own mental health. After marking an end to his journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, the quarterback shared an update on his physical and mental well-being.

While fans assumed that the 36-year-old would plan to retire now, he surprised everyone by making it clear that his retirement plans were that he didn’t have any at the moment. His body still felt young and ready to compete.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m 25 years old all over again. And I think part of that is just physically I feel great. Mentally, I feel amazing in terms of, It’s possible,” Wilson told Conor Orr from Sports Illustrated. “I think ultimately, a big part of it is the people you’re around, the players, the coaching staff, the mentality of the guys. Being in the city. The energy of it is for people that like to be fast-paced, which is me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While speculation about retirement circulated on social media, Wilson kept his morale strong and decided not to go off yet. Having already clarified that he “still got a lot more ball left,” it still remains to be seen if he gets a chance to prove his worth.