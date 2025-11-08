Russell Wilson Announces New Career Move Away From NFL Amid Giants Benching

The New York Giants have made the decision to bench the veteran QB Russell Wilson. But that seems to be working in Wilson’s favor as he has ventured into a new path away from the football field. Football fans have seen his work on the field and on their television screens. Now, he wants them to see what he can bring to the silver screen.

Russell Wilson is now the proud owner of the movie production house, ‘Why Not You Productions.’ He founded the production house along with his wife, Grammy Award-winning, Ciara. The couple had kept the project under wraps while at the same time, they have been partnering with Amazon Studios. Their first project, Sarah’s Oil hit the screens today.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to show our movie and a special night that we can forever remember,” Russell Wilson shared his message on X. “With our ‘Why not you’ productions, we really wanna tell inspirational faith-based content. At the end of the movie, you’re on an all-time high. I think Faith is the centerpiece of change, and I think the movie does an amazing job with that.”

The film is inspired by Tonya Bolden’s book, ‘Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest Black Girl in America.’

The film revolves around the real-life journey of Sarah Rector. The 11-year-old gilr living in the 1900s of Oklahoma inherits land that was thought worthless. But luck favors her as she finds oil underground. Her belief pays off, paving the way for her to become one of America’s first young Black millionaires.

This premier might be the turning point that Wilson needs at the moment, as mentioned earlier, the Giants have benched the QB.

Benched Russell Wilson chooses faith over fear

The Russell Wilson era as a starter for the New York Giants came to a halt after just three games. Before the halt, head coach Brian Daboll said, “I have confidence in Russell,” after the opening 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

But after fans voiced growing frustration at MetLife Stadium, Wilson struggled in the 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Daboll decided to promote rookie Jaxson Dart, ending Wilson’s run under centre.



“Russ has been a professional, he was a professional and is going to do everything he can do to help this team out in the role he’s in,” Daboll said after benching Wilson.



The statement shows the head coach’s faith in a veteran mentoring a young quarterback, as he made the best decision for the team.

This season, Wilson’s performance has dropped to his lowest. After 5 games, his QBR is 30.1, the lowest in his career. He completed just 58.9% of his passes and was sacked 8 times. His PFF grade across Weeks 1-3 reflected inconsistency, with mixed results overall still the veteran has held on. Russell Wilson built his decade-long career on discipline and making things happen despite the odds.

His career totals offer hope for a fit-ready team with 46,921 passing yards, 353 touchdowns, and 1,040 rushes for 5,556 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns.

Despite the setback, Wilson embraces the role of guiding Jaxson Dart and contributing leadership off the field. The season may mark a transition, but Wilson’s faith reinforces the idea that it is not the end. With his deal with the Giants is only for a year, it will be interesting to see where Wilson would end up next.