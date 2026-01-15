Russell Wilson Announces New Citizenship Plans Away From America as Giants QB Makes Career Decision

Russell Wilson is ready to embark on a new phase of his life away from the United States. The veteran just wrapped up the 14th season of his career in the first week of January. Following that, he has taken some well-deserved time off football, in hopes of exploring his roots.

“First time being here in Benin,” said a smiling Russell Wilson, via Africa Facts Zone on X. “But I think what’s really exciting is that becoming a citizen here. We’re really pumped up. She’s [Ciara] already one, I get to become one, maybe our kids will one day become one. It’s just a cool experience.”

He later added, “It’s an honor to be a citizen here. Hopefully, real soon also. I’ll see you guys soon.”

The Republic of Benin is providing citizenship to descendants of enslaved Africans. It is a Western African country, with Togo to its west and Nigeria to its east. As a part of the initiative, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, became a Beninese citizen on July 26, 2025. Now, the quarterback is also following suit. He went there during the Vodun Days, a national holiday in the country, honoring the ancestral Vodun religion. His great-great-grandfather was a slave to a Confederate colonel, so that qualifies him to be a part of the program. Luckily for him, the U.S. Government allows dual citizenship.

The Giants’ QB also has another reason for applying for Beninese citizenship. Apart from connecting with his roots, he wants to popularize football in Africa.

“We really want to bring American football here,” he said. “Bring football globally here, and start teaching the kids how to really play football. So, I’m gonna come back and teach the kids to play football. It’s gonna be a cool experience.”

It is a great thought from the former Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks. Apart from making off-field decisions, he has also confirmed that he is not ready to retire, yet.

Russell Wilson won’t be hanging up his cleats soon

Russell Wilson will enter free agency following the official conclusion of the season. He played as QB3 for the New York Giants and went 0-3 in the league. But as per his remarks, he won’t be retiring in 2026.

“Yeah, I’m not blinking,” said Wilson on his future, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on X. “I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas.”

Wilson really played like a Super Bowl winner against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. He went 30-of-41 passes for 450 passing yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Giants lost to the Cowboys 40-37 in overtime. Besides that game, Wilson had two more starts for the Giants until he was benched for Jaxson Dart. He made three more cameos later in the season, bringing his box score to 831 passing yards for 58% pass completion rate and three touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions and was sacked 10 times.

In 2024, he represented the Pittsburgh Steelers and started most of the games. His record stood at 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with a 63.7% pass completion rate, helping the franchise earn a postseason nod.

The ten-time Pro Bowler is currently 37 and played the 14th season of his career. The veteran quarterback has shown that he can still perform at the highest level. Also, it is not just his skills; his experience can also be valuable to the franchise he joins. While he is confident that he will play the 15th, it will be interesting to see who ends up offering him that chance.