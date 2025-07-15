Russell Wilson Announces 3-Word Plans With Ciara & Kids After NY Giants QB’s Vulnerable Confession for Wife

“Ciara was pregnant — the day before she had Wynn — and I said, ‘We should start a kids’ line. Let’s call it Three Brand.’ [It’s] about sports, music, fashion, mind, body, soul. It’s been an amazing journey.” This is the cute story behind Russell Wilson‘s ‘3BRAND.’ Russ and Ciara’s partnership, 3BRAND, serves as proof of their tenacity in fusing fashion, music, and sports. And, now NFL QB seems determined to achieve the new feat with his family.

Taking to his official IG handle, Wilson disclosed his off-field plan with his family. Russell, who is preparing for his first season with the Giants, captivated many with his clothing label, Nike 3BRAND’s unique appearances with Ciara and four kids, Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora Princess. Notably, this is another venture apart from their ownership of West2East, Empire, and investments in the Seattle Sounders.

Enthralled at this moment, Russ shared the carousel of images while vibing with his family in matching outfits. The family of six looked glamorous in their all-black look while promoting their brand. Their t-shirts had ‘Nike’ text printed on them. And, his post caption is enough to showcase his admiration for the brand’s growth with family: “Building a Legacy @3brand.” These words resonated with his sentiments for the joint business venture, 3 Brands’ development that he launched in 2021 with Ciara.

Now, it looks like Wilson is ready to take his apparel brand to the next level. His clothing line reflects a modern, youth-driven approach to athlete branding, built around the “Why not you?” mindset. On July 7, the brand gained major attention when it made its Marvel TV debut in the pilot episode of Disney+’s Ironheart. Shortly after the episode aired, Wilson shared his excitement on social media, highlighting the brand’s expansion into entertainment.

“MARVEL, baby! @3Brand. Making our debut on the big screen! Grateful to be in Episode 1 #IronHeart on @DisneyPlus #INSPIRE,” he wrote. Ciara re-shared the post with pride: “Seeing @3brandd in the first episode of Ironheart is pretty sweet!” The moment indeed resonated with fans familiar with the couple’s strong support for each other.

Wilson, clearly focused on building a lasting legacy with his family, made this milestone even more special. And that too, just days after moving fans with an emotional on-air tribute to Ciara.

Russell Wilson’s vulnerable words show why Ciara is his ‘safest place’

Russell Wilson and Ciara, who have been married since 2016, recently celebrated nine amazing years of their wedding on July 6. After this event, the power couple appeared on America’s feel-good morning show, ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’. During the show, NFL Pro Bowler QB made the vulnerable confession to Ciara that made the singer blush on a live TV show.

Impressively, the show’s hosts took to their official Instagram account to highlight the deep bond between Russ and Ciara. The post featured a touching message from the Super Bowl-winning quarterback alongside a photo of the couple: “It’s easy to love her. When you find the person you’ve been praying for, the best part is getting to do life with her every day.” The heartfelt confession clearly struck a chord with Ciara—and fans.

Wilson also surprised many with a moving tribute on their ninth wedding anniversary. “From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace—full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for,” he wrote. He ended the post by calling Ciara his “queen,” adding: “Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked—and the one we’re still writing together. I love you endlessly.” That’s adorable, indeed. And her reply?

Ciara returned the love with her own emotional post: “Nine years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author. I thank Him for our love every day! Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place!”

To mark the occasion, the couple traveled to Spain, celebrating with flamenco dancing, yacht trips, and sun-soaked moments along the Mediterranean coast.